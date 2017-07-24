From legacy comes great dance

Since 2015 the dance show Murphy’s Legacy, Irish Dance Reborn has been touring the world and sharing thrills and great atmosphere with audiences of all ages. And now it is our turn to get in touch with the exhilarating dance show for two performances only.

Hailed as a show like no other, this fantastic new Irish Dance show with original music and choreography – created by star of Lord of the Dance Chris Hannon – brings together former Lord of the Dance and Riverdance stars in a unique fusion of choreography. The line-up will include lead dancer and seven times world Champion Shannon Bradley, Solo Grammy nominated Violinist of Celtic Women and Lord of the Dance, Mairead Nesbitt, French flautist Rachel Ombredane, and world Champion Megan Kerrigan.

Don’t expect traditional Irish dancing, expect instead a battle of styles and a clash of colours. Don’t blink for a second because you won’t want to miss a second of this high-charged dance performance with a cinematographic grip.

This rebirth of Irish dance on our island will also include some new faces, as well as those who stared in the premier way back in January 2015. A combination that will blow us away, according to the official Murphy’s Legacy Irish Dance Reborn website.

Murphy’s Legacy – Irish Dance Reborn

Irish dance performance. July 29. Aphrodite Hills, Kouklia, Paphos. 9pm. €30/25. Tel: 26-828000

July 30. Pattichion Muncipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. €25-10. Tel: 24-629300