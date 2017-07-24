Anastasiades makes strict demarche to Eide (Update 3)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday made strict demarches to UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide over comments he made publicly about the failure of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana earlier this month.

Eide said attributed what happened to a “collective failure” and said that a deal could have been reached that all parties could have lived with.

The special adviser met on Monday with Anastasiades in Nicosia.

Speaking after the meeting, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said the president had called Eide out on his comments.

“The President of the Republic has made a strict demarche to Mr Eide for what he has said publicly about the reasons for the negative result in Crans-Montana,” the spokesman said.

And, if there are continued reports “that do not correspond to reality there will be no other choice but to put on the public record what happened in Crans-Montana” the spokesman said.

He said this was not a threat. It is a matter for the people of Cyprus to know exactly… and when I say the Cypriot people, I mean both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots… what exactly happened in Crans-Montana.”

The Greek Cypriot side says the talks failed due to Turkey’s refusal to give up guarantees and the right of intervention. On comments by Eide that the deal could have included Turkey giving up its guarantee and right of intervention, Christodoulides said: “Woe betide any Cypriot politician who could have ended the Treaty of Guarantee and the intervention rights of Turkey and who would not accept such a settlement. I do not think anyone believes there could be any greater success if a Cypriot politician had such an outcome.”

Christodoulides said that during the dinner in Crans-Montana, after Guterres raised his private conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggesting that guarantees and intervention could be abolished from the first day, “there were many at dinner who listened to Mr Cavusoglu’s reaction that this could not be implemented from day one,” the spokesman said.

Anastasiades said later there had been a miscommunication between Guterres and Cavusoglu but Eide said in the interview on Saturday that the UN chief has not misunderstood.

Christodoulides said for things to move forward Turkey would have to accept the transformation of the Republic of Cyprus to what the Secretary-General called a normal state “without occupation troops of occupation and without guarantees from any third country. ”
At the moment, however, he added, “there is nothing”.

Asked whether Eide should step down, the spokesman said: “We expect to see some very specific developments in the next few days and will accordingly take a specific position,” he added.

In addition to Eide’s report to the Security Council on Crans-Montana, Unficyp’s mandate renewal comes up on Thursday.

Eide said after the meeting that UN was still committed to supporting the talks.

He said that it was a very complex situation, adding that a lot of things were achieved in Crans-Montana “but we were unable able to stitch it together to a final deal”.

“That was a blow I think to everybody involved, and the question is what we can do now.”
The UN envoy said the question now was how to proceed and that he would know more after his meeting later on Monday with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Eide said that since Crans-Montana, he had briefed the UN Security Council and had “deep discussions” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the way ahead.

“And now I am here partly to share some of my impressions with the leaders from the New York meetings but more importantly to listen to them and to hear from Mr Anastasiades and Mr Akinci later today where they think we stand, where the process is and frankly what they would like us to do,” he said.
Eide said he had a very open and very constructive conversation with Anastasiades.

Pressed again on what exactly went down with Turkey and the guarantees at the Swiss talks, Eide said: “Turkey has been clear all the time that they cannot accept both zero guarantees and zero troops that was their line throughout the conference. A lot of things happened during the Conference. We were working towards an outcome on security – I mean the UNSG and myself – that we think could have worked at the end of the day as part of a final package but that would then lead to the end of guarantees and intervention rights but it would keep some troops at least for some time and where we were not ready to agree was on the issue of the longevity of those troops.”

He repeated what he had said in a controversial interview with CNA published on Saturday that many of the conversations were confidential “and hence it is difficult to say much more than I already said”.

He added that his main focus now was “where we go from here”.

“If we were able to arrive at a total package as the SG and I had hoped, some of these issues would have been cleared. But there were some outstanding issues. These discussions were deeply confidential. The parties had their official positions which were proposed and they also shared all the ideas with us confidentially and we have to keep them confidential,” he said.

Asked again why Guterres had called a halt to the Conference if a breakthrough was that close, Eide said the UN’s doors would never be closed as long as the sides wanted them to continue to facilitate but this would require all involved parties to agree under what basis to negotiate.

He said some ideas had been developed based on six main questions, two on security and guarantees and four on internal issues.
“It remains my conviction that if we had been able to solve all six of them in one go we would have at this time have the strategic breakthrough. I am not giving up, the UN is not giving up, but at the same time I do not want to create any false illusions, I want to be honest about the fact that all of us recognise that the situation after Crans-Montana is difficult and I simply do not want to make too many observations on my own, before I heard both leaders and what they have to say,” he said.

But there was as of now no concrete ideas, and it was not up to the UN to decide given that the process must remain leader-led. “We facilitate and they negotiate.” To continue, the UN needed a shared desire from the two sides.

Asked about his personal position as envoy, Eide said it was known for some time that he would be participating in elections in his native Norway and would be leaving in any case.

“What I am doing now is to try to see what is the best advice I can give him [Guterres] after Crans-Montana, after seeing the two leaders, I am his special adviser, and we want to know if there is a process, on what terms this process can take place,” he said.
 

 

 

 

  • Athenian Owl

    Here is a thought: Since a final deal has to be approved through a referendum in both part of Cyprus and because the politicians are so afraid of making a mistake and being accused of either incompetence or treason, let’s do this.

    Have the common people decide the issue. Let’s have the inhabitants of a few random places on both sides of the island come together, deliberate and don’t leave the room until they have a decision on how to resolve outstanding issues. In other words, trust the common people to cut the gordian not. Then publisize the results and show the rest of us how simple citizens with no particular agenda solved the problem. At such point the public knowing that this is an organic solution might be motivated to do the same in terms of contributing to a final solution.

    Select the best solution among the ones given and then hold a referendum. This way the politicos feel much more less presure and are forced to follow the will of the people.

    O.k. I know it sounds a bit naive and the structure might be perfected but why not give it a try?

  • Caulkhead

    The President is making a fool of himself. The only reason he is creating such a stink is that he only ever went to Crans Montana with the intention of playing the blame game. He had no desire whatsoever to reach a settlement. The reason he is now throwing his toys out of the pray that he has been rumbled. If he wants to be seen as being serious about reaching a settlement he would be doing everything he can not to antagonise the UN. At the moment he is behaving like a spoilt brat.

  • Barry White

    Dear Ella Fitzgerald comes to mind these days with the Cyprob antics in her song that goes like:


    Things have come to a pretty pass
    Our romance is growing flat,
    For you like this and the other
    While I go for this and that,

    Goodness knows what the end will be
    Oh I don’t know where I’m at
    It looks as if we two will never be one
    Something must be done:

    You say either and I say either,
    You say neither and I say neither
    Either, either Neither, neither
    Let’s call the whole thing off.

    You like potato and I like potahto
    You like tomato and I like tomahto
    Potato, potahto, Tomato, tomahto.
    Let’s call the whole thing off

    But oh, if we call the whole thing off
    Then we must part…………………. ”

    “Let`s call the whole thing off”

    • Adele

      Beautiful Barry.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    We all Cyprıots GC’s and TC’s HAVE THE RIGHT TO KNOW ALL THATS BEEN GOİNG ON IN CYPRUS SINCE 1951 UP UN TILL NOW THE
    TRUTH AND NOTHING ELSE BUT THE TRUTH MIGHT BRING THE SOLUTION WE ALL NEED AS WE ALL LIVE IN THIS SAME BOAT
    PERHAPS ARCHIBİSHOP HRISOSTOMOS CAN COME OUT AND ENLIGHEN US ALL WITH THE TRUTH OF THOSE DISASTEROUS
    YEARS THE CHURCH MUST KNOW MORE THAN WHAT WE KNOW
    OTHER WISE CALLING FOR THE RESIGNATION OF UN SG ASSISTANT
    MR EIDE WILL NOT SOLVE ANY PROBLEMS SAME THING WE HAD WITH MR ALEXANDER DOWNER IN THE NEAR PAST UNDER THIS
    CIRCUMSTANCESS MANY TERRIBLE THINGS CAN HAPPEN WHICH
    WE DONT ANY OF US WANT THE PROBLEM IS WITHIN CYPRUS TO BE SOLVED BY THE RELEVANT PEOPLE GREECE TURKEY AND CYPRUS

  • Yani

    As UN general secretary says;.. GReeks should have the first say in the South; …. Turks should have the first say in the North…and the rest bla bla bla bla….

  • Vlora

    One can see a very sad future now.

  • Caulkhead

    He certainly know how to wins friends and influence people at the UN 🙂

    • alexander reutersward

      Eide has a lot of influence and is highly trusted, the two leaders, and the guarantors on the other hand…

      • Vlora

        He has earned his professional respect through his work during all past years. This is extremely unfair ,what is happening with him here.

        • alexander reutersward

          I agree, the number of negotiators since the beginning proofsbthat it’s not the quality of the UN staff that needs to improve

  • Sahin

    But there were some outstanding issues. These discussions were deeply confidential. –

    Please, do not afraid to say, “Turkey demanded %x more of the share to transfer the gas to europe, and, eu was not ready to accept this rate. However, if North Cyprus is recognized as a state, Turkey would settle for the nominal,standard date of %y , in exchange of keeping the troops on the island, creating a good – tourism spot for the loyal men as well – So as UN & EU , we will think; can we push Turkey to accept %y while Turkey leaves the island , and if we can not, how we can establish a frame for independent/recognized North Cyprus for the %y share. – So Germany, attack, put “possible sanctions” on the table to test Turkey’s strenght.

  • Brian Whiffen

    The UN should publish full and unedited minutes [not transcripts] of all the meetings in Switzerland, and let the world decide who is trying to ring your bell.. [pull your leg]

    • HighTide

      With certainty there are no minutes or other records of all the talks between the various parties, other then abridged summaries thereafter.

  • Pc

    So, Eide leaves. Then a successor needs to be appointed. Early next year we have the presidential elections. So, basically the peace process is on hold until May/June next year.

    • alexander reutersward

      or the UN leaves and let them solve the problem on their own

      • Pc

        That would defeat one of the purposes of the UN. And do you know of one conflict where the UN walked away?

  • Mommy-O

    Yes, lets have the full transcript of the meeting. Should make for very interesting reading. However, I don’t suppose either party wants that divulged, no matter what they claim.

    • HighTide

      Does not exist. Only Anastasiades and others’ personal records.

  • Monica

    If Eide would only produce a written statement of the negotiations (which he ‘sat in on’) …. Maybe, we would have a better idea on exactly who said what, to whom, about what …within his earshot !
    He has no reason to ‘sit on a fence’ …. Just give the general public the facts (Facts are the truth and are impartial …. as he was supposed to be).
    At present, there are too many conflicting versions ( and ‘versions’ are ALL they are ) !

    • Didier Ouzaid

      There can ONLY be conflicting versions. First off, the UN will not point the finger at any side and will not choose sides if they plan to keep on supporting the talks. As for the 2 parties, the red lines were such that these were not negotiations from the get-go anyway. Just amicable pleasantries and photos until the sticking points inevitably showed up. Im surprised that they needed this costly Switzerland escapade to realize that.

      So, the talks failed because of Turkey’s intransigence (as GC put it) AND because of the the GC’s unwillingness to compromise of guarantees and troops (as TC put it).

      • Paralimni

        I think if Eide is not good enough no one will be good enough, perhaps if Eide goes the UNSG himself should take the job? then lets see if talks fail again Nik will say we think he should resign, LOL

        • Vlora

          Even if Jesus himself comes down as UN mediator in this case, he will fail.

    • Paralimni

      Do you know how long that would take to read? I mean they were there for a long tiime

      • Monica

        Not as long as it would take to read Tolstoy’s ‘War & Peace’.
        So, it would be worth taking the time.

        • Spanner Works

          It wasn’t worth the time to read “War and Peace”.

          • Monica

            I did not think that would be your genre of choice anyway 😉

    • Pc

      The issue is that if these discussions, which are supposed to be private and confidential, would be published, they would impact the negotiations going forward. If people cannot discuss in confidentiality, they will lock up and not say anything at all.

      • Monica

        Well, according to the ‘Update 1’ above … We do now know one point which ran throughout the talks (A Red-line which had not been defined before). At least that is definitely something which would need to be solved.
        Confidentiality has to be balanced with the rights of the general population (After all, the negotiations are supposed to be on behalf of the people).

