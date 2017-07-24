Archbishop calls for Eide to be replaced

July 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 53 comments

Archbishop Chrysostomos

Archbishop Chrysostomos has called for the replacement of UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide following the latter’s interviews, published during the weekend, which drew the ire of the government and political parties with the envoy being called a liar and a supporter of Turkish positions.

In an interview with state broadcaster CyBC on Sunday, the archbishop said that the settlement talks must be terminated and start over in a different format.

The dialogue, he said, must be about the creation of a “functional, viable and proper state, without any vetoes”. The Archbishop was referring to the right of veto of the Turkish Cypriot vice-president, which it was deemed as problematic by the Greek Cypriots, who felt that the minority had the right to overturn the will of the majority.

“If the settlement solution will include vetoes, then it will not function properly,” Chrysostomos said.

He also urged the Turkish side, “if it truly wants the establishment of a proper state (in Cyprus) to work toward that end, otherwise, there will be a construction that will collapse and we will be in chaos”.

Chrysostomos also wondered if a federal solution based on what every Cypriot government agreed to at the talks, would be viable, even if Turkey said it would give up its intervention rights and said yes to everything that has been agreed at the talks by the government and if the occupation troops left the island.

He said that if he asked the President whether this federation would be viable, he believed that he would get a negative answer.

As for Eide, the archbishop said that the government ought to ask for his replacement and referred to the statements of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias who accused the UN official of lying over what happened at the talks earlier in the month in Switzerland.

The official Greek Cypriot position is that it was Turkey’s insistence on maintaining guarantees, troops and intervention rights that led to the collapse of the talks, whereas Eide said that it was   possible for all to agree on an immediate termination of the rights of intervention upon entry into force.

The archbishop also criticised some Greek Cypriot politicians on the way they present “historical facts”. “In 1963, we had a Turkish uprising in Cyprus. I am sorry to say that some people and even some who have high positions in the government, say that we have slain the Turks without shame and that what happened was intercommunal riots,” he said.

He reiterated that, in 1963, it was “a Turkish uprising”.

“If some are historically illiterate, then they should read a little history. We have lived those events. Those who did not live them, they ought to, at least, read history, and learn before speaking,” he said.

The dominant narrative on the Greek Cypriot side has been that in 1963 the Turkish Cypriots mounted an insurrection, effectively seceding/withdrawing from the Republic which they sought to undermine.

The Turkish Cypriot official narrative holds that the Greeks in the majority never regarded them as equal partners and provoked the conflict by attempting to scrap the 1960 Constitution and that they were the victims reacting to the violence initiated by the Greeks.

After the intercommunal strife of December 1963, the 15 Turkish Cypriot Representatives withdrew from the House and their seats have since remained vacant. All Turkish Cypriots holding public office or working in the civil service also withdrew from their posts.

  • hh faris

    IF there is a heaven or hell I am certain where this, bearded, evil, lying old goat will end up.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Of course such comments from a dedicated divider of Cypriots.

  • Tyler D

    He should leave politics to the politicians and concentrate on the main church business of collecting money.

    • mike nico

      When you leave it to politicians like Erdogan and don’t tow the line with thier mindset they jail you, would you prefer that?????????

      • mustafa balci

        Don’t bring erdogan in this he is more lunatic then every body his days are numbered but actually he is doing gc big favour he has ruined turkeys tourism more tourist are coming to cyprus now not because you done something good because of this lunatic if I was gc oi would want him to stay there as president t

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The “official” narrative = GC position, I.e. Cyprus is 100% Greek, Turkey is illegally occupying 37% of the island, Turkey must get out of Cyprus. Period.
    Any UNSG SR who does not parrot all of the above is unacceptable.Period.

    The man in black should better preach that soon pigs will fly!
    Note….in “official” GC narrative TCs have Zero rights.

  • mike nico

    what makes me laugh how when a man in cloth says anything political you Anatolian’s and settlers flock like flies around ST to attack,am not a believer of the church but one thing I would say is what we have is freedom of speech even from a man in cloth, instead as we speak in Turkey you have 1000s detained for speaking their mind and 100s of Journalists jailed for expressing their views.

    That is whats important, freedom of speech,not the content,

    • Anton Tunç

      Freedom of speech 🙂 as you know europe has seperated religion from politics long ago and thats for a valid reason. now hes elected to handle religious affairs and state has politicans to handle politics can some local from south tell me how much influence does this guy his horde and establishment has over the goverment?

      • mike nico

        He expressing a view, he has no clout, the pope has voiced concerns in politics as have many othes in cloths, just as imans and clerics have, its his freedom of speech. now you do not have to agree with his views , but some of the personal attacks on him are disgusting and shows what pack of hyenas will have on CM

        • Anton Tunç

          pope is head of a state therefore hes also a political figure

          • mike nico

            He is elected by a bunch of his own and not by the people.but like said I do not agree with religion and its ideology, but I have to accept freedom of speech, that is the point I am making.

            • Anton Tunç

              he can use freedom of speech as much as he likes but why get into one area they have messed with so much in past that millions died as a result? i am all for a freedom of speech but not for holocaust deniers or religios people when it comes to politics.There should be boundries

      • Paralimni

        I think they call it “Divine intervention” LOL

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Erdogan is the politically correct person as their example to follow with no head of the Muslim religion to interfere in politics.
      If this happened in Cyprus and my Church leader remained silent I would be in the streets demonstrating that he condones him..

  • cyprus observer

    Slightly off job description I would have thought.

  • Frustrated

    On account of the bile that’s emanating from the mouths of just about every GC politician (I’m unaware of what’s being said north of the Green Line) and now this frocked rabble-rouser, It’s high time that U.N.Secretary General Guterres backed Eide up to the hilt and pulled his organisation from Cyprus with immediate effect.

    There’s never EVER going to be unification on this accursed island as (a) nobody wants it and (b) the place is riddled with hate. As for the Archbishop, he’s an utter disgrace and the founder of the movement that he represents must be shaking his head in disbelief and rage.

    • NuffSaid

      Why the reference to the ‘frock’ ? Are you trying to make some nasty point?

      • Frustrated

        It’s what he wears.

        • NuffSaid

          But you were not using crocked to describe what he wears, you use it in a menacing manner as you do in all your other posts.

          • Frustrated

            Paranoid as ever.

      • HighTide

        The frock made his nasty points himself and should be defrocked.

        • divadi bear

          High Tide
          YES the man in the black frock should be kicked out of his post to a retirement home !!!

        • Barry White

          Careful HighTide, once it starts with defrocking the Arch Bish, then we may have Eide being debriefed and goodness knows where this will all end up?

        • mike nico

          There is a nice German name you could use if you ever choose to change your title its ” anker”

        • Vlora

          Indeed.

    • divadi bear

      Frustrated
      HEAR ! HEAR ! Exactly what I was saying to a friend who is sitting next to me.
      What Right !!!, has AB Chrissie to reject the counselor from the United Nations no less !!!!
      Rather get rid of that old grouse with the white beard and black nightdress !!!!
      Chrissie get your nose out of politics !! EU Law !

    • Brian Whiffen

      I read this In another publication yesterday, The Cyprus press referring to Eide as a liar purely stokes the fires of the patriots on both sides,Neither group likes to hear the truth from a reliable source, he has no reason to lie and the UN has over the last 40 years fallen over themselves backwards to accommodate the politicos on both sides.
      Cyprus likes to think it is a secular state, but far from it when the church command the lives of so many sheep,

    • Vlora

      Very true.

    • almostbroke

      This is the guy whose predecessors collaborated with Ottomans and collected the millet taxes on their behalf , for a ‘cut ‘ of course and were elevated to the ‘Church of Cyprus ‘ for their good work !!!

      • NICKDAVIS844

        And you ‘Almost broke in brain cells’.

        • almostbroke

          Are suggesting the dident ‘collaborate ‘ ?

      • Vlora

        Exactly.

  • Kibristan

    No sh*t! What took him so long.

  • Anton Tunç

    why does he make political statements? they have people for that dont they?

    • mike nico

      Why does Erdogan stick his nose in Journalism then and jail people for not express his views, same SH

      • Anton Tunç

        the comparison is funny 🙂 journalism and politics are bffs so they meddle with eachother all the time while religion and his people has no place

        • Vlora

          well said.

  • Bunny

    “If some are historically illiterate, then they should read a little
    history. We have lived those events. Those who did not live them, they
    ought to, at least, read history, and learn before speaking,”

    Whose history should they read?

    • Frustrated

      Naturally enough HIS.

  • Bystander

    What?

    • Barry White

      Why?

  • Paranam Kid

    Why is this guy not made to shut up? It is a disgrace that the church has so much influence in an EU country.

    • Louis

      Ow here, I fully agree with you.

      • Paranam Kid

        No kidding? Well, thank you. Let’s see if we can progress from here.

    • gentlegiant161

      Probably Elam fan. Pontificates from his rooftop jacuzzi and simply another one on the Gravy Choo Choo and doesn’t want change..
      In Most enlightened countries the church doesn’t have the power to organise groups or meddle with government policy
      They are always able to comment of course but they are unelected – even by their supreme being …

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Just what you as a proclaimed heathen wants. The Church is not there just for Sundays but to contribute by reminding her religious people what their religion expects of them. Of course those whose practices and wants are in at odds with religion, will comment as you and expect the religious to be hypocrites believing one thing and politically voting against religious laws.. Eide has failed by wrongly concluding that our two leaders were on the railway track leading only to a solution and the Archbishop is correct to ask for his departure . Am I the only one that has not heard even one encouraging statement from him that was not pro Turkey leaning? Anastasiadis should come straight out of decorum inhibitions and inform us of all Eide negotiating cock ups. AS for the Archbishop and politics, it suits some fine for their against nature practices like abortions same sex marriages and demand for the coup de grace blow demand of gay marriages in Church thereby sticking two fingers up at God laws forbidding such an evil union sanctified in His Church

    • Vlora

      It is.

  • Disenchanted

    This man exemplifies everything that is wrong with the Greek Orthodox Church.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      At least we have a record of what he says and not like some who are ashamed for their comments to be available as evidence by, ‘Private Deal with it’

  • Benny bumble

    Another mad monk is all we need. Perhaps he thinks he,s Big Mak 2. If he asks nicely am sure Akel will adopt him as there canidate for the throne, as they seem to be struggling to find some-one. God help us.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Another Priest dives into the mire…

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Now we know why you correctly named yourself ‘Mule’.

  • mustafa balci

    Turkish uprising this guy needs his head examined this is this church telling lies to people

