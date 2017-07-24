More to the beach than just sunbathing

I do like to be beside the seaside…. Not only is it way cooler than the city, every type of event imaginable is taking place on our beaches over the next few days…

Today, in Larnaca, Windsurf City down on Mackenzie are hosting Paddle for Our Sea, a public event about the dangers of littering. By the time you read this (even if you’re a Very Early Riser!) things will be in full swing: the sun will have risen on a group paddle board session and a beach clean-up event along the coast towards Meneou followed by a communal breakfast back on Mackenzie. But, if you’re in the mood to hit the beach later on, events are continuing throughout the day: from 9am representatives of the Fisheries Department and the Cyprus Wildlife Society will be on hand to answer questions about the effects on sea creatures of littering, while a stand up paddle board fun race will be taking place between 10.30 and 11.30am. The rest of the day is a general party, and everyone is welcome to drop in and join in the fun.

Windsurf City owner Jorg and his team will also be on hand all day raising public awareness: “An environmental event of this kind is very important to us,” explains Jorg. “As surfers, we’re very aware of the state of our beaches and our sea life; not only do we host regular beach clean ups, we’re also seeing fewer and fewer creatures in the sea year on year. Flying fish, green turtles, dolphins – these are all animals we used to see a lot, but sightings are becoming scarcer as the amount of rubbish in our waters takes its toll.”

While municipal beaches tend to be relatively free of litter, Jorg continues, beaches off the beaten track evidence the true state of affairs. “Most people head to an officially maintained beach,” he reveals, “so they’re not always seeing the amount of litter which ends up on our coastline and, ultimately, in the sea.” In the past, Windsurf City volunteers have collected huge amounts of waste (in one instance, over 300 rubbish bags full were gathered in the space of six hours during a clean-up from the airport towards Pharos), and “this ultimately ends up in the sea, where it kills sea creatures and lays waste to our beautiful marine environment,” says Jorg. “So the Paddle for Our Sea event is crucial to raising public awareness of these issues and letting people know how they can help.”

If you’re not able to make it down to Larnaca on such short notice, how about an ongoing beach event a little further east? The Protaras Film Festival runs until July 30, so there’s plenty of time to plan for this coastal jaunt. Taking place in Protaras Event Square (pretty much bang on the beach, and just in front of the Odessa Hotel) this the perfect seafront evening activity. Organised under the auspices of the Youth Municipality of Paralimni, the festival sees “films for ages and tastes screened on the biggest cinematic cloth (17 meters by eight metres!) ever made in Cyprus.”

Free admission and easy access to the festival contribute to the jolly seaside happening, along with such crowd-pleasers as Baywatch (tonight), Titanic (tomorrow), Wonder Woman (Tuesday, July 25), The House (Wednesday, July 26), King Arthur (Thursday, July 27), Despicable Me 3 (in Greek) and Spider-man Homecoming (on Friday, July 28), Despicable Me 3 (in English) and Transformers (Saturday, July 29), and Going In Style on the final day of the Festival, July 30. “This is the festival’s fifth year in a row,” reveals Takis Tsitsios, Vice President of the Paralimni Youth Organisation. “It’s always a huge success, with an average of 1,200 attendees each night. We put loads of chairs, and popcorn, food and drinks are available on site throughout the evening, so a great time is always had by all!”

A little further west, Guaba is set to host the beach event to end them all this weekend. Okay, you probably have to be under the age of 30 to appreciate this particular brand of seaside fun, but in that this is a massive three-day beach festival, it certainly deserves a mention. Taking place on July 28, 29 and 30, the GU Festival is a “celebration of all of those achievements Guaba has accomplished over the past 12 years.” Described as “an enormous opening night time beach party on Friday, an all-day beach party on Saturday, and a historic Sunday fiesta, featuring DJs Gabriel, Dresden, MarLo, David Gravell and Ruben De Ronde amongst others” you’d be forgiven for thinking this ultimate beach party would cost an arm and a leg. Not so! The first two days both boast free entrance, while the final fiesta is free of charge for those who show up before 3pm, and a mere €10 (plus one free drink) for anyone who’s been unable to shake off the after-effects of the previous night!

Lastly, we’re visiting Paphos for possibly the most unusual of beach happenings taking pace this summer. On July 29 and 30, the Yeroskipou Atlantida Municipality Beach will be hosting the Survival Games, one of the events in the Active Paphos calendar (which includes all sorts of aerobic get-togethers and fitness competitions). Taking place under the auspices of the Municipality of Yeroskipou with the aim of “entertaining, promoting health and wellbeing through exercise while giving to charity”, the two-day beach event promises to be a bit of an eye-opener – both for participants and audience!

Including all sorts of punishing obstacles, the competition aims to find “the fittest woman and man in Paphos.” Everyone is welcome to take part in the qualifying stage, regardless of age or physical ability (though, to progress to the final stages, one assumes you have to be able to pull off at least a couple of pull ups!) and both winners will receive a €500 gift voucher and trophy. Entrance is a voluntary donation of €20, and much of the proceeds go to charity. Certainly one of the weirder and more wonderful beach happenings this week, we can’t promise the Survival Games will keep you cool. But they’ll absolutely be one of the more entertaining beach events taking place along the coastline. And hey, if you’re not at home, you’re not racking up that air conditioning bill – and that’s always a good thing, right?

Paddle for our Sea Tel: 96 445101 or visit www.windsurfcitycyprus.com

Protaras Film Festival Tel: 99 895252 or visit the Facebook page ‘Protaras Summer Film Festival’

GU Festival at Guaba Tel: 99 858535 or email [email protected]

Paphos Survival Games Tel: 77776100 or visit www.eshopforsports.com