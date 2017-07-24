Man jailed for five years for attempted rape

A 22-year-old man from Egypt was jailed for five years on Monday for the attempted rape of a woman, 23, from the Famagusta district.

The case had been reported to police in March this year. The woman said the defendant, a worker at a circus touring Cyprus, had tried to have sex with her without her consent and using violence.

She said she was attacked while trying to retrieve something from the rear seat of her car. The defendant pushed her violently inside, covering her mouth with his hand when she started crying for help.

The 23-year-old bit his hands while he punched her and bit her hands and face, the court heard.

He abandoned the scene when the woman found a glass bottle and used it to hit him in the face.

The court described the defendant’s act as “excessively brutal and beast-like” causing her serious and visible wounds that took a long time to heal.

The sentence counts from April 4 when he was detained, the court said.