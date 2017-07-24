No let-up as attacks on Eide intensify

July 24th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 49 comments

No let-up as attacks on Eide intensify

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide has been accused of being a Turkish agent

By Jean Christou and Evie Andreou

New calls went out on Monday from the hardline parties for the replacement of UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide after he was showered with blame and called a liar in a similar series of attacks on Sunday.

On Monday, Diko leader and presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos, also dragged President Nicos Anastasiades into the equation saying he had given everything away to the Turkish side.

Eide’s statements proved, he said, “the collapse of the myth that the international community will attribute any responsibility to Turkey”.

Papadopoulos said Anastasiades “gave away all or almost all”, and instead of congratulations from the international community, he received only accusations.

“The supporters of any solution must finally be convinced that with the policy of generous concessions, the desired results are not achieved. The congratulations from foreigners only last as long as our concessions last,” he said.
On Sunday, Diko called Eide a liar. “In spite of being proven wrong by the facts, the Greek foreign minister and others that were present at the July 6 dinner, he insists on lying with audacity,” the party said.
Edek, the Greens and the Solidarity Movement also called for Eide’s head, accusing him of taking Turkish positions.
“His efforts were, through verbal acrobatics and invoking the confidentiality of procedures, aimed at concealing Ankara’s responsibilities for Crans-Montana’s,” the Greens said.

Solidarity’s Eleni Theocharous said: “We have long noted that the infamous Eide behaved as an agent of Turkish interests,” she said.

Edek said Eide had a significant share of responsibility for the failure of the conference, because he was not well prepared, charges the UN envoy denied on Saturday.  The socialist party also said a great share of responsibility lay with Anastasiades “who tolerates his [Eide’s] unacceptable actions”.

Main opposition Akel took a more measured tone, saying Eide’s statements raised many questions about what really took place in Crans-Montana.

“The latest developments are a cause for concern,” Akel chief Andros Kyprianou said, adding that it also appeared, that though Turkey was mainly responsible for the failure, the Greek Cypriot side may also have made some mistakes.

“It does not matter what we say here. Much more important is what will be recorded in the relevant reports that will be prepared by the international community,” he added.

Kyprianou expressed his concern for the developments since Crans-Montana. He said Turkish

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raised the spectre of a solution outside the framework of the UN, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was talking of a Plan B and a Plan C.

Kyprianou also commented on statements by Archbishop Chrysostomos on Sunday.

“He identified with the most extreme forces in Turkey and with the most extreme forces in the Turkish Cypriot community and all those who do not want a federal solution. He has done exactly the thing for which he blames others,” he added.

Chrysostomos called for Eide’s replacement in an interview with CyBC on Sunday. He said the talks must be terminated and started over in a different format.

The dialogue, he said, must be about the creation of a “functional, viable and proper state, without any vetoes”. The archbishop was referring to the right of veto of the Turkish Cypriot vice-president, which was deemed as problematic by the Greek Cypriots, who felt that the minority had the right to overturn the will of the majority.

“If the settlement solution will include vetoes, then it will not function properly,” Chrysostomos said.

He also urged the Turkish side, “if it truly wants the establishment of a proper state (in Cyprus) to work toward that end, otherwise, there will be a construction that will collapse and we will be in chaos”.

Chrysostomos also wondered if a federal solution based on what every Cypriot government agreed to at the talks, would be viable, even if Turkey said it would give up its intervention rights and said yes to everything.

He said that if he asked the president whether this federation would be viable, he believed that he would get a negative answer.

As for Eide, the archbishop said that the government ought to ask for his replacement and referred to the statements by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias who accused the UN official of lying over what happened in Switzerland. Athens, on Friday, asked the UN to put Eide in his place for the ‘false statements’ he had been making about who bore responsibility for the deadlock. The memo sent to the UN, reportedly cited Eide’s “biased support for Turkey”.

The archbishop also criticised some Greek Cypriot politicians on the way they present “historical facts”. “In 1963, we had a Turkish uprising in Cyprus. I am sorry to say that some people and even some who have high positions in the government, say that we have slain the Turks without shame and that what happened was intercommunal riots,” he said.

He reiterated that, in 1963, it was “a Turkish uprising”.

“If some are historically illiterate, then they should read a little history. We have lived those events. Those who did not live them, they ought to, at least, read history, and learn before speaking,” he said.

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Takis Othonos

    It’s extremely undiplomatic and childish for a serious nation to behave like this, even if we G/Cs are 100% right and Eide is wrong. This is the kind of thing that might impress a couple of hundred uneducated villagers in Cyprus, but what kind of message does it send to the rest of the world? It’s so embarrassing, don’t these geniuses understand how much this undermines us, since we will still have to deal with the UN after our elections..

  • chitchat

    Why don’t they all say it openly — we are working towards partition … If we don’t want to share the state with TCs so be it… let’s create a normal GC state…

  • Muffin the Mule

    Perhaps the UN should forego ‘confidentiality’ and say it how it was.

  • Muffin the Mule

    I sense they are fretting.

  • clergham

    Edek correctly identified Anastasias’ irresponsibility “who tolerates his [Eide’s] unacceptable actions

  • alexander reutersward

    eide is leaving anyway since he has a new position he aims for in Norway, I wonder if anyone else within the UN will accept the position of negotiator in Cyprus..

    • I’llbeback

      I heard that Mugabe has volunteered for the role. Only trouble is that he’s under UN sanctions.

      • peemdubya

        Queues start here – must have rifle and bullets…………….lol!!

  • Ambiguous

    Alexander Downer warned Eide about the Greeks. When it doesn’t go completely in their favour they shoot the messenger. They have no intention of a settlement.

  • Douglas

    Looks like UN Eide is not going to receive any gratitude for his endeavours to unify this Island ?

  • HighTide

    This sounds like broken records in the aftermath of past negotiations. They need to be remastered for the next round, if ever there is one. No change of content needed.

  • mike nico

    Any accusations should be backed up by transcripts or minutes as evidence and the onus is the UN to dispute them if they are untrue, if the UN does not wish to disclose then Eide should go.

    I not taking sides until I see evidence., not like some here that have judged everyone without foundation.

    • HighTide

      If you think there are transcripts of hundreds of confidential conversations between the participants in Crans Montana, you are rather naive. You have to live with the UN summary.

      • mike nico

        With everything on PC should not take that long to find

        • HighTide

          On your PC?

          • mike nico

            sorry meant all transcripts would have been converted to digital so very easy to find

            • HighTide

              There are certainly no transcripts of hundreds of confidential conversations between the various parties. You are looking for something non existent.

              • mike nico

                That is rubbish, how can two sides sit agreeing and disagreeing with a mediator without a recorded format, each one can backtrack to anything that was said,

                I somehow find that hard to believe.

                • HighTide

                  There were hundreds of one on one discussions between Greeks, Turks, Akinci and Stasi & others that were certainly not recorded.

                  • mike nico

                    so in that case we cannot prove or disprove if Eide lied?

                    • HighTide

                      There surely will be minutes of joint sessions under the auspices of the UN. They will hardly disprove Eide.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Eureka.

        • Vlora

          Why do not you try to join UN through open competitive test.You will know all systems there.

          • mike nico

            Your talking as a child, because you not bothered to grasp what been said, if your fruitless about facts as I am, then either accept what the have accused Eide or let UN disclose what was not said in which case would make the Greeks out as liars,

            • Vlora

              what “disclose”?
              UN has provided her official statement to UNSC as well as to international media.

              • mike nico

                about the direct accusations?

                • Vlora

                  The point which many GCs are unable to comprehend is that UN as a mediator is not an equal party with you. What statement UN provides as mediators, you need to accept or rebut officially.You have NOT officially contested and have NOT rejected the process of mediator so they are still mediators through your consensus .
                  You can not play this childish game of blaming them like this. It means nothing to UN.Ask your President to come up with an official rebuttal and to reject all process for future

            • The True Cypriot

              You are being deliberately obtuse.

              • mike nico

                So I take it you believe what the Greeks have said then?

                • The True Cypriot

                  I think you are clearly unable to read and/or comprehend.

                  1) You demand UN transcripts

                  2) I suggest Greeks release their transcripts

                  3) You offer an abusive reply

                  4) I suggest you are obtuse

                  5) You reply that I “believe what the Greeks have said”

                  Is that the sum total of your ability to ,make a point or debate?

                  No wonder the UN are tired if this nonsense from YOUR side.

        • The True Cypriot

          We await the Greek transcripts first please.

          I want to know details of all cabinet discussions on this issue and what the Church and other leaders have said.

          You are the beacons of democracy – please show us all the way.

          Thanks very much

    • Vlora

      why you never tried to join UN ?

      • mike nico

        Only if you become my translator

        • Vlora

          You need your own merit.

    • The True Cypriot

      You provide transcripts of all the Greek conversations please.

      We all await them with interest.

      • mike nico

        Are you being an idiot or what?

        • The True Cypriot

          No !!

          You demand transparency.

          Practice what you preach.

          What on earth is idiotic about that????

          • mike nico

            You provide transcripts of all the Greek conversations please.

            what is that suppose to mean(above), such a major event like this,transcripts would exists
            if Eide lied then it would be shown if not the Greeks will have egg on their faces..

            • The True Cypriot

              It means what is SAYS.

              Eide has nothing to prove.

              You prove he did wrong and you can do that by publishing proof.

              Publish or be quiet.

  • Sue Grandini

    “The dialogue, he said, must be about the creation of a “functional, viable and proper state, without any vetoes”. The archbishop was referring to the right of veto of the Turkish Cypriot vice-president, which was deemed as problematic by the Greek Cypriots, who felt that the minority had the right to overturn the will of the majority.

    “If the settlement solution will include vetoes, then it will not function properly,” Chrysostomos said.”

    That is just so hypocritical given ROC regularly as a minority exercises vetoes, I believe, in EU matters.

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      If you have two states, you don’t have the problem of rotating presidency, vetoes, majority, minority, viable functioning state and lots of other problems. Why get all the stress and conflict in a bbf solution that both sides have rejected? It’s crazy. You will get partition in the end. Watch this space.

      • Steven Roberts

        I thought partition was what we’ve had for the last 43 years?

  • Greeko Romman

    Bla Bla Bla 43 years

  • Vlora

    These people are like Dr.Faustus who had sold his soul to Lucifer .These people are with their vested interests and are not keen in any solution.

    • I’llbeback

      ”Vested interests” sums it up. Everything to do with 1974 in fact.

      • Vlora

        Exactly.

  • I’llbeback

    ”On Monday, Diko leader and presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos, also dragged President Nicos Anastasiades into the equation saying he had given everything away to the Turkish side.”
    What a joke coming from babydoc the son of the esteemed papadoc whos policy of “OXI” was easy when he was
    A. Not a refugee
    B . Very very rich from his legal practise activities including lucrative deals with former heads of balkan goverements and lucrative contracts with oil/gas companies. Lets also not forget his marriage to a member of the billionaire Leventis family with huge property holdings in Nigeria, Greece, London, and Limmasol and western Cyprus.

    • almostbroke

      Spot on I ‘ll . The status quo suit a lot of ‘vested interests ‘ in Cyprus . Defence / conscription alone yields millions for a certain few .

    • Steven Roberts

      I would have some time for Pap Jr. if he was honest and said he was happy for partition to continue, and that having a few hundred Turkish troops on the island in one camp was a worse option than having 40,000ish here in over 100 camps.
      But of course he doesn’t say any of that, he hides behind what Samuel Johnson called the last refuge of the scounrel…….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close