A Spanish feel in Paphos

Paphos medieval castle will again become a main player in the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 programme this week as famous Spanish singer Luz Casal will bring her voice to our shores.

The Spanish pop singer grew up in Boimorto in Spain, where she took singing, piano and ballet classes. Wanting a shot at a real musical career she moved to Madrid, where she found fame on the music scene in the 1980s. For almost forty years she has remained an important figure in Spanish pop music with her sound gradually maturing towards soft, adult pop.

Along the way she has released dozens of albums and has sold millions of records around the world. As such, she is a true star who has managed to successfully take her own musical tradition international, while also winning awards and prizes, including the famous Goya Award. Casal has worked with many renowned and important artists and she is constantly experimenting with new genres.

The Travelling Stage hosts the warm and soulful voice of the famous Spanish singer in a unique concert that will take place in front of the castle on Saturday. The Diva of the Iberian, as Casal is called, will present a unique musical journey into the world of the senses along with her band consisting of five great soloists. She will sing songs that celebrate life and love, like Piensa en Mi and Un Ano de Amor. Those who already know her and those who will be introduced to her for the first time in Paphos, will be able to enjoy unique melodies of bolero, tango and flamenco.

Luz Casal

Live performance by the Spanish singer. July 29. Paphos Castle Square, Paphos. 8.30pm. €30/20. Tel: 26-955166