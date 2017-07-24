To the garden for some jazz

It is the time for entertainment to be had outside, under the stars and the breeze. And Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos isn’t one to shy away from an opportunity to get people into its garden with some live musical concerts.

Coming up in the garden will be a performance on Friday by the Droushia Dixie Seven Jazz Band, who will perform some goodtime jazz from the 30s and 40s that was made popular by the likes of Louis Armstrong, Kid Ory, Sidney Bechet and revived in the 1960s by Chris Barber, Acker Bilk, Kenny Ball and many more.

Droushia Dixie Seven Jazz Band

Live performance by the band. July 28. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €15. Tel: 70-002420