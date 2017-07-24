Woman in ICU after being hit by car on motorway

July 24th, 2017

A 22-year-old woman is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia general hospital after being hit by a car as she got out of her vehicle to exchange information with another driver with whom she had just had an accident.

The incidents happened on the Troodos-Nicosia motorway at around 2am on Monday

According to police, a few minutes before being hit by the car, the 22-year-old was involved in an accident. When she and the other drivers got out to exchange details, a 24-year-old who was driving by hit her, causing her serious injuries.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the General Hospital in Nicosia, where she underwent surgery and was admitted to intensive care.

A police officer told the Cyprus Mail on Monday that the 24-year-old had not been arrested.

The Kokkinotrimithia Police Station is investigating the case.

