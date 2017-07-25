A book for a book

Do you have some books that you have read and now don’t want anymore and would like to get your hands on a few more to entertain you at the beach? If yes, get your books and head down to a Public store in Nicosia, Paphos, Limassol or Larnaca and swap them.

As Public stores are celebrating ten years in Cyprus, the book exchange week is planned to be bigger and better this year.

Until Sunday, July 30, you can take your old books to one of the stores and exchange it with another used or new one from a selection for just €1 for each book.

The book exchange week is being organised to support the UNCRC Policy Centre of Hope for Children – a Nicosia based organisation that protects and promotes children’s rights. To aid in this attempt, a number of publishers have donated over 4,000 books to the event, while book lovers will continuously enrich and refresh the selection with their own books.

Commenting on the event, general director of Public stores in Cyprus, Demetris Philopoulos said “during this ten years we have managed to become a fundamental part of Cypriot life. Every year we put forth a number of initiatives to contribute to society and for the fourth year, we are supporting children in need.”

Book Exchange Week

Exchange of second-hand book in aid of Hope For Children. Until July 30. Public Stores. 11am-7pm. Tel: 77-770300