Adam Clayton has become the dad of a baby girl

July 25th, 2017 Entertainment, Showbiz 0 comments

Adam Clayton has become the dad of a baby girl

Adam Clayton and his wife have become proud parents to a baby girl

The U2 bassist and his spouse Mariana de Carvalho took out a personal advert in the Irish Times newspaper on Tuesday (25.07.17) to share their happy news with the world.

The notice simply read: “Adam and Mariana Clayton are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl Alba.”

Adam’s U2 bandmate Bono revealed the couple were having a child together when the ‘Beautiful Day’ hitmakers brought their ‘Joshua Tree Tour’ to Twickenham Stadium in London on July 8, telling the sold-out crowd that the pair were expecting a baby.

Adam, 57, and Brazilian Mariana married in a registry office in Dublin, Ireland, in 2013, holding a second ceremony days later on the French Riviera at the 14th-century château in Mandelieu-la-Napoule near Cannes.

Although she did work as a human rights lawyer, Mariana now works as a director at a leading contemporary art gallery, Michael Werner, in London and New York.

Clayton was previously engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell but had never married before meeting Mariana.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close