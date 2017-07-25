Cavusoglu calls for EU backing of Turkish stance during talks

July 25th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 4 comments

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and chief negotiator on European Union accession Omer Celik accused Cyprus of unilaterally blocking the opening of new chapters and of adopting an unproductive stance at the Conference on Cyprus in Switzerland, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Celik and Cavusoglu, in Brussels for high-level talks with EU Foreign Affairs commissioner Federica Mogherini and enlargement chief Johannes Hahn, blamed Cyprus and called on reporters to ask the Italian commissioner “who was productive and who was unproductive at Crans-Montana”.

He said the Greek Cypriot side had been “unproductive” and that it can no longer hold Turkey’s accession talks “hostage”.

Cavusoglu criticised EU member states for “showing solidarity” to each other and for “double standards” against others.

Mogherini did not comment on the Crans-Montana conference but told the Turkish ministers that “the European Union is a family and member states do well to show solidarity”.

“It is not only the Cyprus issue that makes it difficult to imagine an opening of further chapters,” she said.

Mogherini told Cavusoglu and Celik that Turkey itself had asked the EU to focus the dialogue on strategy and not just accession talks.

“As you can see we are focusing on the strategy part,” she said.

“But of course each individual member state should have positive relations with Turkey, and vice versa.”

  • kypselian

    I will give my advice to Erdogan ans hia gang… if you follow it, we will let u become a european member:

    1. You have to unoccupy european land which u are occupying
    2. respect humam rights

    if u dk the 2 things above then we will let u in.

    you can take it for granted that europe will NOT accept you as a member as lomg aa you are occyping European land.

  • Stephanos Stavrinides

    You keep our Country occupied you idiot.

  • mike nico

    No this shows that the EU will not be bullied by a country that purges over 100K of its citizens, has illegal troops on an EU country, and jails Journalists for freedom of speech.and fails on so many chapters,

  • Athenian Owl

    So here is a small reminder for you. The EU is an autocratic club whose rules work only for those inside the club and never for those outside.

