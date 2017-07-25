Cyta receives ISO cert for call-centre quality  

The Cyprus Telecommunication Authority (Cyta) is the only company on the island, and possibly the first in the word to be awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for customer contact centres, it announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Cyta said that it was among the first organisations in the world to receive the ISO18295-1:2017, which specifies service requirements for customer contact centres.

This, it said, makes officially Cyta “the only company in Cyprus and perhaps the first in the world with this certification”.

The certification, it said, was successfully completed between July 17 and 19 by the Cyprus Certification Company, in cooperation with the Austrian agency ‘Standards plus Certification’, which operates the international certification scheme.

“ISO 18295-1: 2017 is a new international standard that defines the requirements that a Customer Service Centre must meet in order to manage effectively customer requests related to an organisation’s products and services,” it said.

It added that Cyta’s customer call centre was accessible to customers through the telephone, fax, email, live chat and social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Cyta Forum), while it manages requests for order, support, and information about all Cyta products and services, as well as directory inquiries.

“The aim of the customer call centre is to provide immediate and quality service to all requests of the organisation’s customers […] to satisfy them to the fullest extent possible”.

It added that through the implementation of the standard, a further improvement in the quality of service provided to customers is expected, resulting in a continuous strengthening of their relationship with Cyta.

“The certification of the customer call centre is an addition to the long list of international recognitions and certifications Cyta continuously achieves, starting in 1998 with ISO 9001 for Quality Management, up to the latest ISO 27001 for Data Centres, proving that the organisation is consistently serving excellence,” it said.