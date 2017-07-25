Eide discusses future of Cyprus talks with Kasoulides

July 25th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, News 6 comments

Eide discusses future of Cyprus talks with Kasoulides

UN SG’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide had a meeting, on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides about the future of the UN-facilitated peace talks, which collapsed on July 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
“An excellent conversation w/ FM @IKasoulides on the the situation after #CransMontana and the future of #CyprusTalks,” Eide wrote in his account on twitter.

Eide has come under heavy fire on the Greek Cypriot side for attributing blame for deadlock on a “collective failure”. Political parties have called for his removal, and the government has said it would release the minutes of the Swiss talks, which would show who was really to blame for the failure.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Athenian Owl

    Everything’s fine.

  • ali kamil

    who are the beneficiaries of a solution or a non solution?

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Your guess is as good as mine!

    • Arty

      167,000 refugees maybe?

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    “Eide discusses future of Cyprus talks with Kasoulides.”
    Perhaps the headline should say…..
    “Eide discusses future of Cyprus with Kasoulides”
    Has anyone got any more to say?
    Are there any other variations of a ‘settlement?

    I thought we’d been through all the different ‘plans’.

    • Gold51

      Not the one about expelling Turkey from Cyprus yet. Guarantors job done 43 years ago…time to go and let the island get back to normal I say.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close