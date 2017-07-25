“Eide discusses future of Cyprus talks with Kasoulides.”

UN SG’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide had a meeting, on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides about the future of the UN-facilitated peace talks, which collapsed on July 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

“An excellent conversation w/ FM @IKasoulides on the the situation after #CransMontana and the future of #CyprusTalks,” Eide wrote in his account on twitter.

Eide has come under heavy fire on the Greek Cypriot side for attributing blame for deadlock on a “collective failure”. Political parties have called for his removal, and the government has said it would release the minutes of the Swiss talks, which would show who was really to blame for the failure.