July 25th, 2017 Business, Cyprus 4 comments

Etyk calls off bank strike early

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

Bank workers union Etyk said on Tuesday it was suspending a strike at Hellenic Bank’s delinquent loan manager following the intervention of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

The two sides are scheduled to meet at the labour ministry on Wednesday. It follows a meeting between Etyk and Emilianidou on Monday.

“Through yesterday’s lengthy meeting a prospect of resolving the matter has transpired,” the union said in a statement.

In light of the development, it decided to suspend strike measures, it said.

The 48-hour strike that started on Monday, only affected APS Debt Servicing, which is in charge of managing the departments for loans in arrears, recoveries, real estate and monitoring and collection – all former Hellenic Bank divisions absorbed by the new unit.

The union said that Hellenic, which owns a 49 per cent stake in APS Debt Servicing against a 51 per cent shareholding of the Prague-based APS Holdings SA, had no right to change the employment terms of workers transferred to APS.

Following the discussions, Etyk said it would convene a general assembly to decide on how to proceed.

  • almostbroke

    Did the Minister capitulate as usual !

  • Philippos

    So maybe the “Unions” have finally worked it out. Disturb the recovery of NPL’s and our cushy bank jobs might not be so secure, because if 2013 comes again we could be a la Laiki

    • JS Gost

      We can but hope. Cyprus actually needs a real crisis to wake up from our collective delusional day dream we can carry living beyond our means, rip everyone off and blame everyone else when it all goes wrong again. 2013 was a charade with nobody actually accepting anything was really wrong. What has actually changed since 2013 and before?

      • Philippos

        And so will continue as you say until we have a societal understanding that there must be “Sinepies” (Consequences)…implement the Law and follow through with the appropriate judgements and penalties FOR ALL and that includes the Corporation known simply as “The Church”. We need to elect politicians with vision and who are complete in their body parts and have international experience. The “Ordinary” Cypriot in the street needs to realise that we are not immune from the ills of the world and the laws of nature, physics and economics. It will happen and sooner than we think. You will be able to hear the indignation from here to Melbourne. I think that Mama America will be lined up for the blame, if not already

