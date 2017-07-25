Explosive demolitions at RAF Akrotiri

July 25th, 2017 News in Brief 7 comments

The British bases said on Tuesday that on July 31 and August 1, routine explosive demolitions would be conducted at RAF Akrotiri from 8am to 4pm.

The bases urged residents not to be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area.

“This occasionally happens when certain atmospheric conditions prevail,” an announcement said

“British Forces Cyprus remains committed to restricting the impact of military training/activities to a minimum where possible and with due regard for the environment and habitat.”

    A reminder from our former colonial masters that they are still here.

    • Neroli

      Kotzias is the one that does that

    • Roof Tile

      Well, you haven’t displayed much mastery of your own destiny since independence… have you?

  • Spanner Works

    At least we got a warning this time!

  • Arty

    Well that should kill thousands of songbirds, one way of stopping poaching I guess.

    • Monica

      Stupid comment, Arty !
      Why should the controlled explosion kill thousands of birds ?
      The SBA do their best to protect the birds by removing the destructive nets and lime-sticks put there by poachers.

    • Neroli

      While they continued to be eaten and poached illegally in this country that’s the way thousands of songbirds and others are killed.

