Explosive demolitions at RAF Akrotiri

The British bases said on Tuesday that on July 31 and August 1, routine explosive demolitions would be conducted at RAF Akrotiri from 8am to 4pm.

The bases urged residents not to be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area.

“This occasionally happens when certain atmospheric conditions prevail,” an announcement said

“British Forces Cyprus remains committed to restricting the impact of military training/activities to a minimum where possible and with due regard for the environment and habitat.”