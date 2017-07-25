Five years jail for drug mule

A 21-year-old man from Venezuela was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for drug trafficking after nearly 800 grammes of cocaine were found inside his body in April.

He pleaded guilty to the illegal importation and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Seventy-five small packages containing a total of 758 grammes of cocaine had been found inside the stomach of the young man who arrived at Larnaca airport on April 2. He was travelling to Cyprus from Sao Paolo via Dubai.

Police said he had been acting suspiciously when he arrived and that when his person and luggage were checked, nothing was found. He was then asked to undergo a body scan at Larnaca hospital where it was discovered that he had swallowed the small bags of drugs.

Hospital staff treated him for the removal of 75 bags which contained 758 grammes of cocaine in total.

When he was questioned he admitted swallowing the cocaine and said that he had agreed to transfer drugs to other countries for a person in Venezuela due to financial needs.

He told investigators he was going to be paid USD 2,700 and was advised not to eat anything during the trip. His air ticket was paid and he was given USD 500 for expenses.

The court considered as mitigating factors that he immediately cooperated with police, his young age, his clean criminal record and his personal and family financial problems.

The sentence starts from the date of his arrest. The court ordered the destruction of the drugs.