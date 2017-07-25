Manhunt for murder suspect

There is still no trace of the 49-year-old Sri Lankan man who is wanted in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old compatriot in a Limassol apartment in the early hours of Monday.

The suspect, Anurasiri Hewabattage, is illegally in Cyprus and had been deported in 2011, but he came back on another passport which was found in the apartment, located in a block of flats opposite the murder scene.

His wife, who was with him, had also left the apartment when police went to search and both are being sought. They are believed to be somewhere in Limassol.

The suspect has a grey Mitsubishi Lancer with the registration HZP477. He is described as being 1.70 to 1.75 metres tall and has dark eyes and short black hair. Police said unlike on the photo they published, he no longer has a beard.

His wife, who is believed to be with him, has recently applied for a residence permit in Cyprus. She has not been identified.

According to CID officer Ioannis Soteriades the victim was found in the flat of a cousin on the sixth floor of an apartment building on Michal Michaelides street, off Makarios Avenue.

When the bell rang at 1.20am, he answered the door and was stabbed with a knife during an argument. He died from his wounds while the attacker immediately fled the scene, taking the weapon with him.

Police are still trying to ascertain the motives for the murder. The victim and the suspect had reportedly argued over an issue last Saturday during dinner at the flat where the murder was committed.

The murdered man was about to return to Sri Lanka to his wife and child as his permit to stay in Cyprus had expired.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out in due course.

Police are asking anyone who might know something that could help locate the wanted person to call Limassol police at 25-805057, contact the nearest police station or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.