Multicultural dance in Limassol

The Euro-Mediterranean festival of Traditional Dancers is ready to entertain for the eleventh time at different locations throughout Limassol.

Organised by the Limassol municipality, the festival promotes relations with different people and other cultures through traditional dances. The four-day festival, which started yesterday, brings together dance groups from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, Georgia and Bosnia. Each group will introduce their country’s music and dancing traditions.

This year’s event, entitled A Great Meeting of People, is part of the local authority’s programme Limassol: One City, The Whole World, and is co-funded by the European Asylum, Integration and Immigration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

The festival will move to the church yard of Apostolos Andreas tonight at 8.30pm, where audiences can get to know the Lebanese and Georgian dance cultures a little better. Next up on Thursday, the dance tradition and music of Bosnia will be on display again at 8.30pm at Kostas Partasides Park, in Ayios Nicolaos. On Friday, the last day of the festival, there will be a closing ceremony at the Semicircular sea promenade pier, opposite Yellow Café at Molos at 8.30pm.

The Euro-Mediterranean Festival of Traditional Dances has become a tradition in Limassol. Its aim is to highlight the multicultural character of the city and to promote the creative encounter between all people, wherever they are from.

A festival with different dance traditions. Until July 28. Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 25-878744