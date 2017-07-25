Retail trade grows in May

Retail trade grew in May and in the first five months of the year, the island’s statistical service said on Tuesday.

On the basis of Cystat’s provisional estimates, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade for May increased by 8.2 per cent year-on-year, reaching 94.7 units (base 2010=100).

In the first five months of the year, the index is estimated to have recorded a rise of 3.2 per cent compared with the same period of 2016.

On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade increased by 8.9 per cent in May compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, to 93.8 units (base 2010=100).

In the first five months of 2017, the index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 4.9 per cent compared with last year.