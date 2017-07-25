Smart surveillance to replace metal detectors in Jerusalem

July 25th, 2017 Middle East, World 9 comments

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City

Israel decided on Tuesday to remove metal detectors it had placed at the entrance to a holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City and replace them with smart, less obtrusive surveillance means, a Cabinet statement said.

Israel installed metal detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem after two police officers were fatally shot on July 14, triggering the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years.

The spike in tensions and the deaths of three Israelis and four Palestinians in violence on Friday and Saturday have triggered international alarm and prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene a meeting to seek ways of calming the situation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet voted to remove the metal detector gates after a meeting lasting several hours convening for a second time on Monday after it had broken off discussions a day earlier.

A statement issued after the forum of senior ministers concluded their meeting said they had decided to act on the recommendation of the security bodies and replace the metal detectors with “smart checking” means.

Reuters witnesses in the Old City saw municipal workers installing metal beams above some of the narrow stone paved streets for closed-circuit TV cameras. Israeli media said there were plans to invest in advanced camera systems.

The Cabinet statement added that it had allocated 100 million shekels (about $28 million) for the equipment and for additional police officers.

Tuesday’s decision to remove the metal detector gates was an about-turn after the rightist Netanyahu, wary of being seen to capitulate to Palestinian pressure, said on Sunday the devices would stay put.

But on top of the outbreak of violence mainly in the Jerusalem area, a Palestinian move on Friday by President Mahmoud Abbas to suspend official contacts and international criticism put pressure on Israel.

Netanyahu was further hampered following a fatal shooting incident at the Israeli embassy in Jordan on Sunday when an Israeli security guard was attacked and shot dead two Jordanians.

Jordan is the custodian of Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites, which Jews revere as the vestige of their two ancient temples and which was among East Jerusalem areas Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed as its capital in a move not recognised internationally.

  • Lev

    I do not believe this is a wise decision, they will continue rioting irregardless.

    • Really?

      It’s a foolish decision setting a horrible precedent.

  • Paranam Kid

    So, even israel has its non-existential fears. One would almost make the mistake of thinking there is a human side to the cesspool of nazi-onist racism.

  • NadavKatz

    What has motivated the Muslim-Arabs to act violently and murder police, officers, peaceful family members celebrating Shabbat, a security guard has been their refusal to accept reality, the status quo:

    1. Har ha-Bait (Temple Mount) is under Israel sovereignty , as it has been since June 1967. The Israel Police station in the compound, the Israeli flag and the Israel police officers on Har ha-Bait are all indications of this reality; one in which the State of Israel is responsible for all civil and security matters at the compound.

    2. The Jordanian appointed waqf Muslim authorities are responsible for the Islamic religious affairs at the mosques located on Har ha-Bait.

    3. Jewish worshipping is prohibited at this most sacred site in Jewish tradition.

    Be the means of ensuring the safety of worshippers and visitors to Har ha-Bait, it is, has been and will continue to be the responsibility of the sovereign at the site: The State of Israel.

  • Really?

    Netanyahu, you are a coward.

    • NuffSaid

      You Israelis are cowards slaughtering innocent Palestinians and stealing their land.

      • Really?

        Israel was founded on land designated by Article 80 of the UN Charter and UNSCR 69 recommended to the General Assembly that Israel be allowed to join. The UN General Assembly subsequently accepted Israel as a member state. It is the refusal of people like you to accept its very existence that has lead to so much unnecessary bloodshed and war all these years.

      • NadavKatz

        The ones who have been slaughtered have been two Druse police officers and members of a Jewish family celebrating at its home the coming of the Sabbath, following the example set by Haj, Amin al-Husseini as early as 1920.

      • Paranam Kid

        Spot on. The hasbara trolls here deny the FACTS of course, fabricating their own alternative facts to turn the story around, as they have done since the creation of their “state”, and which happened even before, i.e. from the moment the ashke-nazi-onists 1st set foot in Palestine at the end of the 19th century.

