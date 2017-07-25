Three in serious condition after deadly accident

Two men and a girl were in serious condition on Tuesday following a speedboat accident in the Akamas which resulted in the death of a 32-year-old Chinese woman who was a permanent resident.

The boat operator, 50-year-old Minas Ioannou, a Chinese man and his daughter, were transferred to Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of their injuries after crashing on rocks at around 7pm on Monday.

The Chinese man, his wife, son and daughter, were apparently visiting their friend, said to be a permanent resident of Limassol.

There was no cause for concern regarding the condition of the wife and son, doctors said.

Authorities were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

