Tourist fined almost €3,000 for giving police false information

July 25th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Tourist fined almost €3,000 for giving police false information

A British tourist was fined €2,850 by the Famagusta District Court for impersonation and forgery, police announced on Tuesday.

According to a police report, traffic police caught the 27-year-old tourist driving a rental motorcycle while intoxicated.

The man gave a name and a UK driver’s licence number and signed the breathalyser printout.

When he failed to appear in court on Monday, police sought him out at the address he had told them he was staying but they could not locate him.

Police then turned to the rental agency from where the man had hired the motorcycle and got his true information.

A policeman waited for him at the rental agency and arrested him when he turned up to return the rented motorcycle.

Questioned, the man confessed to deliberately providing police with false information.

On Tuesday, the Famagusta District Court fined him €2,850 over the case.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close