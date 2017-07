A 61-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for arson and attempt to commit arson, policed announced on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman was detained at around noon by bystanders who saw her trying to set fire to cardboard boxes located outside a Nicosia shop. At the same time as this incident took place, police said, there was another fire outside a different shop on the same street.

The woman, police said, admitted to the offences.