World War II veteran Charalambos Orphanides died on Tuesday at the age of 100.

Orphanides, was born in 1917 in Ardana, in the Famagusta district and served in the Cyprus regiment of the British army in World War II as a mule driver in a pack transport company and saw service in France, Ethiopia and Italy.

His funeral will be held at 9.45am on Wednesday at the church of Ayia Varvara in Kaimakli.