Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty

Nasos Demetriou, the 23-year-old man accused of the attempted murder of fellow villager Michalis Vassiliou from Mazotos last December, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday.

Representative of the prosecutor’s office Thanassis Papanicolaou told Larnaca court that the attorney general has rejected the defendant’s demand to change the charge from attempted murder to causing grievous bodily harm.

Nasos Demetriou faces charges of attempted murder, knife possession, and reckless and negligent acts in connection with the stabbing of 27-year-old Vassiliou.

Demetriou was arrested on December 17 last year following a late-night argument in a village coffee shop after which he assaulted Vassiliou.

The accused left the coffee shop but returned minutes later in a car which, according to police, he used to hit a 20-year-old man and then got of the car and stabbed Vassiliou twice in the chest and neck before speeding off.

The two injured men were rushed to Larnaca hospital, after which doctors decided to transfer Vassiliou to Nicosia General Hospital for surgery due to the severity of his injuries. The second injured man was treated for a bruised thigh and discharged.

The criminal court appointed November 14, 2017 as the date for the opening of the case and ordered that the suspect should remain in custody in the central prison.

The victim, who was in critical condition following the incident, is slowly recovering, the court heard, and has not yet been able to testify.