Britain to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2040

July 26th, 2017 Britain 1 comments

A traffic jam is seen as cars head towards the approach tunnel of Heathrow Airport, west London

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040 as part of a plan to get them off the roads altogether 10 years later, environment minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

“The Conservatives had a manifesto promise to ensure that by 2050 there would be no diesel or petrol vehicles on our roads. Today we are confirming that that means there should be no new diesel or petrol vehicles by 2040,” Gove said in a BBC interview.

Gove also said the government would make €200 million available to local authorities shortly for schemes to restrict diesel vehicles’ access to polluted roads.

Gove said he favoured road-by-road restrictions for diesel vehicles rather than outright bans from town centres or costly vehicle scrappage schemes, but did not rule them out entirely if they were local authorities’ preferred options.

  • Monica

    At least four or five government elections ahead …. Cotton wool or smoke decisions ?
    Let’s see what research come up with in the interim period.
    They would be better to deal with decisions which they can implement now …. Brexit comes first !

