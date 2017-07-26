Children get to grips with professions

Imagine a parallel world for children that has the same basics as ours but it is just a whole more fun. Can you imagine it? Well you really won’t have to after August 3 when Masterland the Children’s City of Craftsmen in Limassol will have its grand opening.

The children’s city of Masterland is an interactive theme park for children from five to 15-years-old – but children up to two can also enjoy the fun as there will be a special children’s zone where they can play.

Masterland is the first of its kind in Cyprus as it will offer over 35 workshops dedicated to creative and professional development which simulate real-life conditions of various professions. In this mini world children will be able to work as dentists, builders, directors, car technicians and many more professions. All these workshops are specially designed to stir the imagination, fascinate and show children the rewards gained by work.

Children can also become honorary citizens of the city, get residence permits, get their driving licence and even earn and spend their salary. These very carefully thought out activities will teach children how to be independent while providing them with the chance to get a feel for different professions, and also build up their self-confidence.

Adults are not allowed in the workshops, but they can observe the children through the glass walls.

Tickets for children from five to 15-years old are €20, tickets for children above 15-years-old and also for parents are €5. There is also a discount of 50 per cent for large families.

Opening of the city for children. August 3. Masterland the Children’s City of Craftsmen, Spyrou Kyprianou 48, Limassol. 11am-6pm. €20-5. Tel: 25-310012