EU to Turkey: respect for rights “imperative” to join bloc

July 26th, 2017 Europe, FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 16 comments

EU to Turkey: respect for rights “imperative” to join bloc

If looks could kill...European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

By Robin Emmott

The European Union on Tuesday delivered its most public criticism yet of Turkey’s security crackdown since last year’s failed coup, saying there could be no progress on Ankara’s bid to join the bloc without an end to human rights abuses.

Speaking after a meeting with Turkey’s foreign and EU affairs ministers in Brussels, the European commissioner who oversees the membership talks said he needed to see “a reversal of the trend” towards authoritarianism.

“Human rights, the rule of law, democracy, fundamental freedoms including media freedom are all basic imperative requirements for any progress towards the European Union,” Johannes Hahn told a joint news conference with Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu, EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik and the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Despite what Mogherini described as a constructive and open meeting, the tensions over Turkey’s aspirations to join the EU were on show, as both sides sparred publicly over whether new areas of negotiation, or chapters, should be opened.

Cavusoglu also responded to Mogherini and Hahn’s criticism of the trial of prominent journalists and the arrest of 10 rights activists by telling the bloc not to be misled by “pseudo-journalists who help terrorist activities”.

“There are those journalists, soldiers, politicians who helped the coup attempts last year. They need to also face the sentences that are necessary,” Cavusoglu said.

“CHARADE”

Turkey’s imprisonment, pending trial, of 50,000 people and the detention or dismissal from their jobs of some 150,000 more have brought its decade-long talks to join the EU to a halt. One EU diplomat described the accession bid as a “charade”.

While the EU has condemned the July 2016 coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdogan, the extent of the crackdown and the deterioration of human rights have alienated Brussels.

Although a deal with Turkey to prevent migrants leaving its shores for Europe is still holding, many areas of negotiation on upgrading diplomatic and economic ties with Ankara are now blocked, including talks on visa-free travel for Turks in the EU and deepening free trade links, the EU diplomat said.

“Turkey is clearly moving away from EU standards. The destruction job against human rights and rule of law continues,” the diplomat said, noting some EU countries now wanted a discussion on cutting the money that Turkey receives to help it prepare for eventual EU accession.

Turkish officials say the scale of the crackdown, which has broad popular support at home, is justified by the gravity of events on July 15, 2016, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, fighter jets and helicopters, bombing parliament and government buildings in their attempt to seize power.

EU officials had initially held back from public criticism of Turkey, a vital ally of the West in the war against Islamic State militants and in tackling Europe’s migrant crisis.

But Turkey’s escalating row with Germany over access to Turkey’s NATO air bases and the detention of the head of Amnesty International in Turkey have driven relations to a new low.

Mogherini met the secretary general of Amnesty, Salil Shetty, before the meeting with the Turkish officials and was photographed holding up a petition signed by almost a million people calling for the release of rights activists in Turkey.

“The European Union has to recognise that with the arrest of the Amnesty chair and director, Turkey is really signalling that they don’t really care about any kind of consequences,” Shetty told reporters.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • mustafa balci

    The eu is not tough enough with this lunatic regime right now cumhuriyet newspaper staff are on trial for terrorism this paper is well known for its secularism and it’s left views this lunatic wants silence every body anybody that is against him is a terrorist not long ago he called atheist people terrorist we all know who is terrorist religios ones eu should look how putin dealt with him he only understand force

  • Stefcy

    Erdogan and his AKP party are reminding me of a Football team who are on a losing streak.
    When ask why they lost, they blame the other teams for not playing fair and the referee who is always siding with the other team. This losing team would like very much to change the rules of play to suit their own game and provide as well their own referee.
    But no traces of self criticism.

  • Gold51

    I don’t believe Turkey is a VITAL ALLY of the West, never has been.
    1). Erdogan allowed Turkey to be a runway for economic migrant entering EU Greece with the aid of people smugglers in response to Angela Merkel’s reckless open arm policy on migrants 2016.
    Erdogans blackmail fee to stop….
    “€6 Billion to EU tax payers”.!
    2). Islamic state does not “EXIST”.
    It is NOT a state.!
    IS will soon be irradicated, NO help from Turkey.
    Erdogans support to “IS” caused suffering to Syrians by supplying them with weapons, training camps, access into Syria, funds, medical aid, and shelter.
    He even traded with IS, buying thier stolen Syrian oil.
    The existing presents of Turkey in Syria was to assists in the distruction of IS, in fact its a pretext to distroy US ally “Kurdish fighters”.
    Turkey is controlled by Erdogans dictatorial regim with the possibility, a further 12+ more years in power.
    Soon IS will be destroyed.
    That so how will Turkey be a VITAL ALLY of the West. Against what?
    Erdogan is partly responsable for much of the existing terrorists problems.!
    Turkeys value is faulse impressions.!

    • Anton Tunç

      in number 1 you dont want migrants to come europe yet in number 3 you seem to developed sympathy for them 🙂 this whole anlaysis is amateurish as it starts with the claim of turkey never been ally of west and to support this author amazingly explains turkeys last 14 years since the republic founded back in 2002 🙂 good people of cyprus mail i see alot of empty post flying aroun here without logic and reason. Dont… 🙂

      • Gold51

        You have your opinion.
        I think you simply can’t accept the truth. Its painful.
        1. I did not say i don’t want immigration to cime to Europe or was i in sympathy. Thats your illusion.
        Immigration doesn’t bother me provided its correctly done with correct permits ect.
        I dont agree with reckless immigration the way Erdogan helped it to become a humanitarian problem and burden on the EU, and still is, do you AT?
        There is NO 3.
        Can you give an example of Turkeys supported to the West, without seeking big…massive rewards or blackmail.?
        Even during the Iraq war.
        Keep in mind, the West has been filling Erdogans pockets for years and giving Turkey endless freebies.
        There’s plenty of examples on line.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    After Brexit, the future of the EU is not as certain.
    Turkish public see the EU as a very biased towards Turks whatever happens in Turkey or North Cyprus.
    The EU never holds true to its promises, and she is busy trying to save its own members: Greece, South Cyprus, Italy and others…from bankruptcy.
    Its good to see member states cooperate for a common good but racism and xenophobia has jumped to unseen levels in the bloc.
    Turkey will NEVER be allowed to become an EU member state, especially after Brexit. I think Turkey also knows this and so do the EU elite in Brussels. Better to cooperate as States at least its more honest.

    • Pc

      You certainly will not be allowed to become a memberstate as long as you behave like this.

      • Anton Tunç

        i would say turkey dodges the bullet here 🙂 EU membership is not good for turkey as this country is too big and complex within a vicinity that requires improvisations constantly 🙂 plus turks wont give up from their own free will to decide for themselves.

        • Gregos Winston

          I would agree with you, in that EU Membership is a curse. Unless you’re a weak country with no pride whatsoever, you wouldn’t want to join the EU with its current obessesion in becoming a superstate, which it never will. The common market was quite enough.

    • Gold51

      EU is not knocking on Turkeys door to join HC….far from it.
      Turkey needs to respect human rights, respect all EU member states including EU Cyprus. Start by getting out of EU Cyprus soil….and maybe then, a chance for Turkey to join.
      Problem is Erdogan is incapable of complying with EU values and stop destabilising its neighbours.
      Turkish regime needs to stop behaving like a dictatorial meglamaniac or step aside.

    • Monica

      For those who want to stay in the EU … the UK has no problems with that.
      But the UK values independence !
      It will negotiate with other countries but refuses to be ruled by them.
      Southern Cyprus has had no problems caused by the SBA or UK Expat residents.
      However, countries who show a lack of democracy are an anathema to the UK .. and will not be trusted.
      Turkey …. Take note !

  • Tamer Muftizade

    Respect for Rights….a major statement. What does this mean when Cyprus as a whole is supposedly be an EU territory, however, a part of it is shunned by the EU immediately after the 2004 referandums..Perhaps democratically unelected buraucracts of EU can attempt to explain this dilemma??

    • Pc

      it is simple. Treates ban trade with occupied territories. Send the Turks home and join the RoC and you will be part of the EU. Just make a choice instead of whinging about it.

  • Athenian Owl

    The EU is a prison you never want to get into.

  • Mong Hlop

    why does turkey want to join the EU? it shares no cultural links or civilisation or democratic values the way understood there.
    it rather fits better to a central asian context.

    • Pc

      Because of the access to a market of 400 million afluent consumers. Because of a will to cement the legacy of Ataturk.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close