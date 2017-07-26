Maronites to return to villages in the north

Ayia Marina

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci announced on Wednesday that a decision had been made to allow Maronites to return to all their villages in the north of the island.

The decision to open the villages for settlement of its former inhabitants had been taken at Akinci’s office on Wednesday morning.

Akinci’s office said it work with other civil and military authorities together with the Turkish ‘embassy’ in the north to coordinate works which will allow access to Maronite and mixed villages where Maronites and Turkish Cypriots used to live together.

Ayia Marina, Asomatos, and Karpashia are the three Maronite villages with military status since 1974.

Authorities will work together to make the arrangements and draw a roadmap for the decision to be realised fairly soon.

  • Gregos Winston

    ‘The decision to open the villages for settlement of its former inhabitants had been taken at Akinci’s office on Wednesday morning.’

    LOL….Yes, perhaps with Erdogan on speaker phone to announce the decision to Akinci.

    • Maz

      After Akinci put his gimp suit on and bent over like a good boy

  • Stephanie Marcou

    Is this a bit of divide and rule I wonder why just the Mar on ites ? They must be a good minority.

    • oratis

      there was never much conflict with the Maronite community and Turkish Cypriots, so its an easier initiative for them to introduce and it makes them look good.

  • Pc

    An interesting initiative. And one with some, probably, unforeseen consequences that will emerge over time. The question is of course, why only now and not on all these other occassions when the opening up of villages and Varosha was discussed?

  • The True Cypriot

    What have the GCs done???

    Other than whine???

    • oratis

      what do you want us to do?

      • The True Cypriot

        What do you think?

        Surprise me.

  • Arty

    Blatant racism by erdogan.

  • Barry White

    We still wait for the political ‘movements’ from Prez Nik on down to get themselves freed from their frozen state and offer a comment on the ‘Varosha initiative’. 3 days and counting.

    • Arty

      Varosha initiative could be fake news.

      • Barry White

        It could be. There is also the issue of the Elite’s fake concern for the refugees since 1974.

        • Arty

          Could be your hatred for Greeks though.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Useful step. These should have been happening some years ago as confidence building measures.

    • Soho-Knights

      Correct!

  • Quasimodo

    Use of the passive voice there not accidental at all

  • Paranam Kid

    Instead of recognising this as a constructive step from the TC side, esp. after the failed talks in Switzerland, the GCs are likely to simply brush this off as “nothing” & see it, yet again, as an incentive to push for yet a “better deal”.

    • Vlora

      Well said

      • Arty

        Well said?? Don’t you think this is a racist move by erdogan?

        • The True Cypriot

          Childish point.

          Its a good gesture – that is all.

          What have you side ever done??

          • Arty

            Maronites are refugees.

            • The True Cypriot

              And we are helping them to return.

              • oratis

                true, I’ll give you credit where due.

                • The True Cypriot

                  Credit alone is not enough.

                  Reciprocal measures

        • Yani

          Another racist move?.. SOwhat is stopping you from returning to north under turkish cypriot administration??

          • Arty

            You are joking aren’t you?
            Did you read the article,if it wasn’t a racist move why didn’t he say all refugees could go back home and not just one particular race?

  • Parthenon

    Good luck to them they’re going to need it. I can’t see many wanting to return with the Turkish Army and Grey Wolves as their neighbours.

    • Muffin the Mule

      I sense many will. To a refugee, a home is one’s home.

    • The True Cypriot

      There is no violence of that type in the north.

      Usual nonsense from the GCs.

      More danger in Ayia Napa on a Friday night.

      • Arty

        Yet.
        Give them a chance to move in first,if they decide to go back,which I doubt as the Turks are the reason why they fled their country to come to Cyprus.

        • The True Cypriot

          And the Greeks are why we are in the North.

          They have a choice.

          • Arty

            That’s were you are mistaken, you are there because Turkey wanted you there.
            Why do you think that Turkey hired the four star general Sabri Yirmibeşoğlu, a veteran of the Istanbul pogrom, to organise all the false flag operations in Cyprus so as to divide the community, so that the Turks could invade in 1974?

            • The True Cypriot

              Oh really?

              We were being attacked by EOKA pre-1974.

              You really are ignorant.

              • Arty

                Then why did the general go on television and admit to carrying out false flag operations so that EOKA will get the blame for it?

                • The True Cypriot

                  You now believe a Turk?

                  You hate Turks.

                  • Arty

                    Go to you tube and see and here the confession yourself,you do speak Turkish don’t you?
                    Whilst you are their you can also see Denktrash admit to it as well,its in English.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I’ve seen it all – proves diddly squat.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Denktash was a liar?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Have you found an honest politician yet?

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Certainly not the bunch that were in Switzerland. And I do mean ALL.

                    • Arty

                      You see, you are in a state of denial.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I accept as much blame as you accept.

              • I’llbeback

                Not just by EJOKA but also by several other GC paramilitary gangs, the NG and also by your very own TMT mafia.

      • Soho-Knights

        There is no violence? Of course there is not. The place is full of paramilitary anf the people are spied on . Just like in all! major mosques. Before you reply
        , check that mosques have no hidden cameras and microphones! Because you say something, people dont have to believe it.There is no where to hide! The truth sets us free!!!

        • The True Cypriot

          Most of us TCs don’t even go to a mosque!!

          You should look at the racism and hatred your church leader spews out.

          • Arty

            Which church did you hear that from?

            • The True Cypriot

              Your church – the Archbishop is blatantly racist and he meddles in the dispute.

              • Arty

                You go to church, I don’t think so.

                • The True Cypriot

                  Read above.

                  You get the point, despite your ignorance.

                  • Arty

                    No you are just BS’ing.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      What does that mean?

                      Write properly.

          • Soho-Knights

            On a serious note! What I have said about surveillance is true. To be frank and honest, I have no problem with anyone. The history of Turkey is one of inflicting pain and suffering on others. Of enslaving others. As much as the Turkish people of today are not like that, Erdogan is! This is fact! Arguing, changes nothing.
            The continual attacks on the Church, that Mohammed himself, gave orders that it should not be attacked and that it should be protected, and the documents are housed at the monastery on Sinai, should be an indication of how far from his teachings Muslims have strayed. Mohammed understood that the Son of God, was truthfully God incarnate.

            • The True Cypriot

              What???

              You “have no problem with anyone” – other than turks!

              Look at what the GCs and Greeks did in Cyprus.

              Hardly innocent.

              I am not remotely religious so aim your comments at those who are.

          • Gregos Winston

            Really? Why is North Cyprus covered in mosques then? Seems a complete waste. Weren’t you better off with schools, hospitals? Don’t get me wrong, I find the churches in the south to also be a waste of resource, however most GCs do go to church.

            • oratis

              Churches are not a waste of recources as long as there is a demand for them, same applies to mosques.

              • The True Cypriot

                Depends what they preach

                • Gregos Winston

                  Well, besides collecting everyone’s hard earned cash, they should just talk about religion. However, these uncivilised buffoons often try to offer their wonderful opinion on politics. They should just stick to trying to convince people that religious paintings are crying.

            • The True Cypriot

              Most Tcs are not religious – we will go to mosque at one of the religious events in the year [Bayram] or to a funeral.

              That’s it.

              • Gregos Winston

                Interesting, unfortunately on our side, most people still believe in their imaginary friend in the sky. As innocent as it sounds, it hampers development.

                • The True Cypriot

                  The mainland Turks go more often and that is why Erdog is investing in new mosques.

          • oratis

            our Church doesn’t help by flying Greek flags outside its buildings instead of the Cyprus flag so you have a point in that respect.

            • Gregos Winston

              All Greek and Turkish flags should be removed from the island.

              • The True Cypriot

                NO chance of that on either side.

                • oratis

                  that’s because the people have been brainwashed from young children.

                  • Gregos Winston

                    I’d happily fold up both flags and post them back to Athens and Ankara.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Absolutely.

                    But acknowledging that does not solve the problem.

                    • oratis

                      what do you think would solve the problem?

              • oratis

                I agree with you and since the Church has a siginificant influence over society it should do the right thing and use the Cyprus flag or the yellow byzantine flag with the double headed eagle which covers Orthodoxy in general.

                • Gregos Winston

                  Exactly. The Greek and Turkish flags are foreign to the island.

                  • oratis

                    there is a new Russian church in Episkopio and even they have the Greek flag outside it and NO Russian flag and its meant to be a Russian Church. Strange don’t you think?

    • Arty

      Over 200,000 Maronites perished at the hands of the Turks, they were starved to death.
      I don’t know why historians don’t describe it as a genocide.

      • Soho-Knights

        So true!

