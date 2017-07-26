Maronites to return to villages in the north

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci announced on Wednesday that a decision had been made to allow Maronites to return to all their villages in the north of the island.

The decision to open the villages for settlement of its former inhabitants had been taken at Akinci’s office on Wednesday morning.

Akinci’s office said it work with other civil and military authorities together with the Turkish ‘embassy’ in the north to coordinate works which will allow access to Maronite and mixed villages where Maronites and Turkish Cypriots used to live together.

Ayia Marina, Asomatos, and Karpashia are the three Maronite villages with military status since 1974.

Authorities will work together to make the arrangements and draw a roadmap for the decision to be realised fairly soon.