Mavroyiannis defends release of Crans-Montana minutes

July 26th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 45 comments

Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis

 

Detailed minutes during the controversial five-hour dinner of July 6 at the Crans-Montana Conference on Cyprus, which ended in failure, were kept for the Greek Cypriot side by chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and contain the events that unfolded, the diplomat said on Wednesday.

President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Monday that the minutes from the final part of the dinner should be released in order to restore the truth, which he said was distorted by claims by United Nations’ special adviser Espen Barth Eide that Anastasiades may have squandered an opportunity offered unofficially by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Releasing the minutes, Mavroyiannis told state radio, is merely a “reaction to the fact that things we believe are undisputed are being disputed”.

“This isn’t something the president is doing blithely,” the chief negotiator said.

“It’s because his honour and dignity are being questioned.”

Mavroyiannis explained that he was the only one from the Greek Cypriot delegation accompanying President Nicos Anastasiades at the dinner hosted by United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“I kept the minutes, it was just the two of us in the room,” he said.

“I have the bad habit of keeping diligent notes, almost verbatim.”

Each side around the table, he noted, kept its own minutes, but “official minutes” are not kept in the Cyprus-problem peace process.

Mavroyiannis said he was taken aback by the debate over what actually took place during the dinner.

“What was said there is one thing, and what one may interpret what was said as meaning is quite another,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone can dispute what was said during the dinner. Only interpretations of what was said can differ.”

He said the minutes of the entire dinner were perhaps 30 pages, but the government will release only the final third, maybe eight or nine pages.

Anastasiades, Mavroyiannis said, had shown his hand the night before the dinner, which he even discussed during the dinner, but what remained to be seen was not the Greek Cypriot side’s positions, but those of Turkey.

“Following several meetings with the sides, the UNSG said that his reading was that the talks could move forward only through a short agreed text,” he said.

“On guarantees, he said they would be terminated, and that’s where the problem came up. Cavusoglu said ‘I have submitted our views, I did not accept the termination of the Treaty of Guarantee’. He repeated Turkey’s stated position that guarantees be maintained, subject to review after 15 years.”

Mavroyiannis expressed the view that Guterres refrained from assigning blame to any one of the sides “not because he was afraid, but in hopes of salvaging the process” at a later date.

“Despite the regret, exhaustion and despair, we have no choice but to try to keep the process alive,” he said, adding that what may not seem unlikely today could become likely tomorrow.

  • Neroli

    The only minutes I would believe are the UN ones, not ones scribbled on bits of paper

  • Victor Lazlo

    “….adding that what may not seem unlikely today could become likely tomorrow.” Can anyone explain to me the difference?

  • Mong Hlop

    they will just generate more recriminations and bad faith….

    even if true does Eide expect ROC to blindly accept an unofficial statement by TK FM? Is he serious?

  • Anon

    The GCs have a habit of writing their own version of history…
    Let’s hope it says what compromises were made by them …?
    Zero troops..Zero guarantees doesn’t sound like much of one ..cant see any goodwill here…
    Or have they respected the concerns of the TC community …?
    No…
    It’s always been ‘our way or no way ‘
    And ‘ it’s always someone else’s fault.

    • mike nico

      Do you get paid by Turkey to troll? Have you ever tried ranting to facts rather than blurting out rubbish. let me see if I can help you.

      The Greeks are going to publish their minutes, the UN and Turkey have the same right to publish there ones, now it does not take a mathematician to look at all 3 and see if they compare,

      If there any part you dont understand about that?

      • Anon

        Do you get paid to be rude , arrogant and patronising ?
        It’s you who’s the troll.
        Now troll off somewhere else..
        Is there any part of this you don’t understand?
        Or are people not allowed to have an opinion that’s different than yours ?
        Clown

        • mike nico

          Try mixing the two, answer the rant then critise me if you need too, defecting the rant is a simple case you have no case to answer.

          • Anon

            So I’m not allowed to have a different opinion than yours or express that on this forum?
            How is that mixing the two ?
            You jump on my comment..that makes you the troll .
            And learn how to spell …clown .
            You embarrass yourself everytime.

            • mike nico

              I asked you questions, read back and see,

              “Do you get paid by Turkey to troll? ”
              “Have you ever tried ranting to facts ”
              “any part you dont understand about that?”

              Yours
              “It’s you who’s the troll.”
              “Clown”

              You have every right to write what you wish. and I have the right to reply and question your rant as you do too, if you do not like what I write and I know I was not directly rude to you, you need to beef up and take it on the chin,

  • I’llbeback

    Great but a tape would have been far better than written minutes. So easy to press record on a dictaphone recorder or these days even a phone. How do we know he didnt write just the parts he wanted to write? My father used an old Olympus for most meetings he entered. Of course it’s ethical to ask permission first.

    • mike nico

      Fully agree with technology a digital version that all parties could have had, but the Greeks are calling the bluff of the others righty so, its time the UN published theirs. but we know that will not happen because it would implicate the others as liars.

  • Frustrated

    Black John’s minutes are bound to be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. After all, he wrote them so they must be true……

    • I’llbeback

      Must do…

    • mike nico

      Then ask your Turkish counter part to publish thiers .or do you think it might implicate them as the liars?

      • Frustrated

        As I’m not a Turk he can’t be MY “Turkish counterpart”.

    • Mr. Grumpy

      Black John and his Master know that the release of these “minutes” is for internal consumption for the reelection campaign. Internationally they will be the laughing stock.

  • Cydee

    So these are ‘personal’ minutes because no ‘official’ minutes were taken.
    So we will never know…

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Will these minutes tell who lost his cool and started shouting and banging table So?

  • The True Cypriot

    So they release their “own” “minutes”?

    Sure……who are they kidding?????

    Were these “minutes” approved as accurate by ALL in attendance?

    His “habit” is to publish unapproved “minutes”

    The UN should provide a stern rebuke for this nonsense.

    • Devils-Advocate

      Approved / Unapproved, doesn’t matter.. This is one way to get the official ones out and prove who more dishonest, since this process is dead now anyway.

      • The True Cypriot

        It totally matters – whilst the politicians are/can be liars and often are, this is a major peace process.

        If I were the UN, I would tell the GCs where to stuff their minutes.

        The GCs are playing this game to spin out the process and maintain the status quo.

        Its time they were put in their place.

        • Maz

          No they are showing to us all what happened maybe you are afraid the Turkish side will be exposed for what they really are. As if the whole international Community doesn’t already know. it’s easy to say they are not official notes, but as the UN didn’t take any what else can the GC side do to argue their point, or do you expect us to not fight our corner. We are not in Turkey we can say and do what we please.

          • The True Cypriot

            Greek fabrications will not wash.

            We either agree on what was said or we do not.

            We will certainly not accept uncorroborated “minutes” taken by a GC that have not been agreed by all present.

            • mike nico

              You seem to be a fool and a blind one at that, The Greeks are willing to lay the cards on the table, am sure the UN and Turkey have their own minutes lets see if they publish theirs.( please change your title ) your not a true Cypriot by a long way,

              • The True Cypriot

                Whose cards – their own!

                The GCs kills the talks by demanding we give up our rights and then blame the UN.

                Grow up.

                • mike nico

                  No rights have been taken from you or would have , you need to wake up after 43 years who do you think have more rights in the north, let me enlighten you, its the Anatolians and settlers, they have taken it away from the TC’s you want to talk about rights then look on your doorstep 43 your lost rights, and it not been the Greeks.
                  Need to man up and take responsibility instead of blaming the Greeks all the time.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Our treaty rights!

                    Your rant about Turks does not wash

              • The True Cypriot

                I will avoid insulting you, though it is very tempting.

                • Maz

                  Those with no argument turn to personal insult

                  • The True Cypriot

                    I am avoiding that pitfall, even with you!

            • Maz

              Take no responsibility for your actions that’s about right

              • The True Cypriot

                What?

                Read my reply again.

                Why would we accept your version of events?

              • The True Cypriot

                Agreed – many GCs here are dishing our racist abuse and insults and not much else.

                Rebuke them will you?

                I thought not!!

                • Maz

                  If you Believe so report them to CM and if they are deemed as racist comments they will be removed.

      • mike nico

        Agree, Turks will defend a habitual thief even if he was caught on CCTV thieving.

        • The True Cypriot

          racist stereotyping and outrageous.

    • LysosGraham

      I couldn’t agree more! Trying to make the populace believe his version is the only “truth” comes over as petulance at best! Shame on our side for this behaviour. What sort of “negotiators” do they believe they are?

      • Devils-Advocate

        Rubbish ones True, but all this proves from their point of view is they’re just giving up on negotiating with liars but supposedly happy to continue with honest brokers. I don’t like how this is playing out at all.

    • mike nico

      If you choose not believe the published minutes then go and ask your Sultan to publish his I am quite sure he wont because he would have egg on his face,

      The habit of publishing minutes my friend is to prove who the liars are within the room.

      • The True Cypriot

        Wrong – there are official minutes or not.

        Neither the Turks, not the Greeks are arbiters of the truth,

        The UN should publish minutes and both sides should be asked to approve with disagreements noted in the official minutes.

        Your suggestion is a joke and I do not appreciate your racism.

        • mike nico

          The UN have had ample time to publish them ,but you know full well they won’t because it would implicate their adviser, what the Greeks have done is placed their cards on the table, if the UN or Turks wish to dispute them, then publish their versions.

          But we know that’s not going to happen. If you cannot see what this is then let me enlighten you its called ” I am calling your bluff”

          Racism???? you need to explain, if your saying do dislike Turkey or some Turks then your dam right do, does that make me a racist NO.

          Your need not banter a word unless your sure your using it in the correct context.

          • The True Cypriot

            “our sultan” ?

            He is not anything such to us – its a racist connotation.

            As for the minutes, as I have said, this is a GC ploy to spin out the UN process for another 10+ years.

            We see right through it.

            You GCs have trashed every UN envoy.

            This is nothing new.

            • mike nico

              You avoided answering the rant and taken a very wide circle to defect what is said, I suggest if you cannot answer then best not reply at all.

              “UN or Turks wish to dispute them, then publish their versions.” AVOIDED

              ” I am calling your bluff” AVOIDED

              Not sure where you got sultan, but if your referring to Erdogan then yes in my eyes he is behaving like a sultan, no racism in that at all.

              • The True Cypriot

                Calling our bluff?

                If our side published its minutes and they were different to yours, who would you believe?

                Your argument is juvenile.

                Calling my bluff – you treat this like a game.

                It is not – what we are seeing is the GCs making demands that were never going to be agreed and then using the conference to apportion blame.

                The substantive issue is about the deal and the reason for the breakdown in the talks – your side are orchestrating the removal of the UN envoy by attempting to damage his reputation.

                That is what this is all about – the GC criticisms of Eide started months ago.

                The next stage will be to demand another UN envoy and the “peace” circus will start all over again – another 10 years.

                This is all about the GCs perpetuating the status quo and what better way than to embroil the UN in a spat about its envoy, who incidentally is a thoroughly decent man and who has behaved impeccably?

                You GCs can play these games – makes no difference to us.

                • mike nico

                  Then you need to man up and accept fact that if I go by your definition that this is not a game, then accept that the Greek version is the truth, you cannot have it cut both ways, Your implying on one hand say the Greek version will be untrue and when I ask the other to publish theirs you find excuses, stop being an idiot.

