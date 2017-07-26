Men arrested for police officer attacks

Two men were arrested in Nicosia on Tuesday in connection with assaulting and seriously injuring a police officer.

Last Friday two police officers spotted two persons who were moving suspiciously in a residential area in Nicosia.

One of them fled and the other one was caught but when police attempted to check his identity two more people approached the scene and one of them attacked a police officer.

The man who police had been checking then attacked the second officer. He was seriously injured in the attack and had to be hospitalised at Nicosia general hospital.

On Tuesday a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man were arrested to facilitate investigations into the case.