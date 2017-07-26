Minister calls time on colonial-era ministry building

July 26th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Minister calls time on colonial-era ministry building

The interior ministry building dates back to 1882

The interior ministry’s personnel need to be relocated from their current main building which is in need of repair, too small and energy-intensive, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday.

The construction of the building dates back to 1882 cannot function as a modern office building, he said.

The old colonial building is energy-intensive with a space of 32 square metres per office, while modern buildings have 22 square metres.

Working conditions are poor, he added, with toilets outside the building, while the arrangement of offices means poor public access.

Structural problems include corrosion of the foundations and cracks in the western wing and problems with flooding. The building also has an asbestos roof.

Even if the building is renovated, he explained, it would not meet the needs of the interior ministry since it will not be able to accommodate more than 125 officials, while the ministry needs rooms for more than 200. At present, the various services are located in seven different buildings.

Petrides said that bidding procedures for renting suitable premises will start soon while the existing building when restored would be a historical gem for Nicosia and could serve, for example, as a gallery.

Plans will be announced soon, he said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close