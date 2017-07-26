Music really is everywhere

Another week, another opportunity to dive into the music scene. And the days ahead give us a selection of music genres, venues and vibes to choose from.

The twelfth Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival continues tonight with a performance by the group Vassiliki Anastasiou – The Amalgamation Project, in a concert featuring their first album.

The band, which was established by Anastasiou, is a coming together of musicians – Anastasiou, Ermis Michail, Alkis Agathokleous, Rodos Panagiotou, Pavlos Carvalho, Argyro Christodoulou and Eugenia Evaggelia Chatzaki – who share a vision of music that has no boundaries.

Anastasiou and the gang borrow and re-arrange traditional melodies from countries around the shores of the Mediterranean but also from the whole of the Balkan Peninsula. The Project’s musicians make new music by sharing experiences from the jazz scene, classical and traditional music and now they invite us on their musical journey to share in their newly recorded songs. During the performance tonight, the musicians will present adapted traditional songs, an amalgam of West and East, as well as their own compositions, with incipient little narrative stories and poems. The programme will also include polyphonic songs without musical accompaniment.

The Vassiliki Anastasiou – Amalgamation Project band has played at the Rialto Ethnic Festival, Axiothea Festival, Aglantzia Festival, Paradise Jazz Festival and Windcraft Festival, at the first Cyprus Rialto Jazz and World Music Showcase and at the Trakasol cultural centre, located at the Limassol Marina.

Jumping forward to the end of the week and to Paphos, the night-life scene will present some jazz and swing music when the band of young university students named Swinging Souls will take to the Technopolis 20 stage on Saturday.

The newly formed band, they have only been around for a year, will perform well-known jazz songs with the voices of Stefani Neofytou, Anastasia Natalie Flouri and Kristin Michaelidou, the sound of a double bass with Spyros Socratous, the piano with Phoebe Jordanous and drums with Stathis Alexandrou.

The Guaba Beach Bar, which normally saves its best for Sundays, is partying out of the box this week and starting things off on Friday when the GU Festival will bring us three days of DJs playing by the sea.

This festival is the bar’s something new for this season, something to motivate the organisers to continue on their path of creating events that are out of the ordinary.

So, for this very first Guaba Festival the line-up for Friday includes Mr Styles who will get things warmed up from 6pm until 8pm, then PM and Dimi Kass from 8pm until 10pm and then the last act of the night is the big one with Gabriel and Dresden.

Gabriel and Dresden are a dance music DJ duo from California. Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden’s passion for music brought them together in 2001 by chance.

And for the last 16 years they have been topping the billboards, playing at international festivals and staying true to their goal of remaining timeless.

The second day of the festival will be a daytime beach party, with the main act being DJ Rodg from 6pm until 8pm. The DJ and producer from Amsterdam was called ‘one of the best producers of 2016’ by Armin van Buuren. His electric music will have you dancing your Saturday away.

Sunday, the last and final day of the festival, is said to be something extra special for everyone, but more about that in our night-life section tomorrow.

The Amalgamation Project

Live performance by Vassiliki Anastasiou and other musicians as part of the 12th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival. July 26. Heroes Square, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745

Swinging Souls: A Music Evening with Jazz and Swing Songs

Jazz and swing music evening. July 29. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 70-002420

Guaba Festival

Three-day festival with lots of DJs. July 28-30. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. Friday: 6pm-3am, Saturday: 12pm-3am, Sunday: 12pm-9pm. Tel: 96-340000