Paphos battle of the fittest

PAPHOS is preparing for a weekend of fitness as men, women and children will take part in a two-day event aimed at getting Paphos active and raising money for charity.

Active Paphos is now in its seventh year and promises to be the largest ever with thousands expected to turn up over the two days.

The events will be held at the Geroskipou Atlantida municipal beach on Saturday and Sunday. All funds raised will go towards providing better disabled access to the sea.

“The Round table is supporting the access city programme which aims to make everything accessible for everyone in our city. Any money raised will go towards purchasing a mobi-chair which will help disabled people access the sea at Atlantida beach more easily,” Anastasis Charalambous of one of the organisers Provision for Sports said.

Active Paphos includes a beach aerobic marathon contest, group exercise programmes, kid’s activities and shows. Entrance to the event is free but fees are payable to take part in the competitions.

For the first time this year, contestants in the Survivor Games – Fittest of Paphos will battle against each other to claim the title. Charalambous said that the obstacle course contestants will tackle is similar to that of the hugely popular TV show Survivor.

“The competition will include several survivor obstacles and it will be divided into two rounds, Qualifying and Finals. Only one male and female from each age category will be the Fittest of Paphos’ winner for 2017,” Charalambous said.

Participation costs 20€ including an event-shirt. The male and female winners in each category will win a gift voucher and trophy and the overall best time a €500 gift voucher & trophy.

“The event is open to men and women of all ages, regardless of their physical condition and is taking place under the auspices of the Municipality of Geroskipou,” he added.

The Beach Aerobic Marathon Contest will take place on Saturday and instructors from local fitness centres will present eight various group exercise programmes in which participants can enrol to compete. The winning gym will be the one with the most registered participants.

The winner of the general category will be chosen from the registered contestants and must participate in all eight programmes, following the choreography and not stopping for more than 10 seconds.

Up for grabs is a vacation package at Summer Fit Holidays (Halkidiki), €500 and a trophy. Participation in the contest is 10€, which includes an event T-shirt.

The group exercise programme will take place on Sunday, which aims to encourage people to try different kinds of group exercise and entrance to this is free.

The event gets underway at Atlantida Beach in Geroskipou at 5pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. Further event info is available on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/events/428652770846030/