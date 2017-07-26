Teenager remanded for armed robbery

Α Larnaca court on Wednesday remanded a 15-year-old teenager for two days in connection with the armed robbery of a Larnaca bakery earlier this month.

Οn the morning of July 20, police received a call at around 2.45am from the bakery’s 46-year old employee who reported that two hours prior a robbery took place during her shift.

A man, who had his face covered, entered the bakery and threatened the cashier with a large knife with a serrated blade, as he grabbed money from the cash register.

The thief took off with about €50.

The cashier told police the man was slim, he wore dark clothes, and that his hands were shaking the moment he entered the bakery.

On Monday, police were tipped off that the bakery was robbed by a 15-year-old from Larnaca. The teenager was questioned in the presence of his father.

The youngster reported he knew about the robbery and who had committed it since the offender was his friend and they spent the evening in question together.

He named another 15-year-old who pulled out a hood from a bag and wore it while wielding a large knife in the early hours of July 20.

The offender then said he would rob a bakery in the area and headed towards the premises on his bicycle.

After a few minutes, he returned with the money he had stolen, the witness said.

According to the 15-year-old’s testimony, the suspect then fled on his bike while he left on foot because he was afraid.

The minor reported to police that he did not believe that the suspect committed the robbery at first, despite the fact that he was talking to him on the phone and he insisted that he actually stole the money from the bakery.

He also said that later on the same day he read various reports on the offence under investigation, which were referring to what the suspect had described.

The teenager went on to say that he met the suspect the following day at a betting shop where he hit him and warned him to keep his mouth shut.

After he was attacked he told employees at the agency that the suspect had committed the crime and that was the reason he was hit.

On July 25, an arrest warrant was issued against the suspect and his home was searched, but nothing incriminating was found.

During questioning at the police station in the presence of his mother, he made some allegations regarding his movements on the night of the robbery but kept changing them.

The suspect refused to admit that he robbed the bakery and claims that he supplied his friend with a knife to commit the robbery. He said that after the robbery the two of them threw the knife into a bin at a school in the area.