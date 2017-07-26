UN still best chance for solution, says Eide

July 26th, 2017

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide said Wednesday the best chance for a settlement in Cyprus was through the parameters established by the international organisation, as he announced his return to the island next week.

Eide, who has been criticised heavily by the Greek Cypriot side over comments he made following the collapse of the talks in Switzerland, said he was returning to Cyprus next week to continue consultations with the parties.

“Following wide-ranging consultations in Cyprus this week, I remain convinced that the best chance for a mutually-agreed solution in Cyprus is through the established United Nations parameters,” he said in a written statement.

“In the coming days, I will inform the secretary-general of the reflections of both sides to date. I will return to Cyprus next week to continue these consultations.”

The UN official said he listened to the leaders’ reflections on the outcome of the talks at Crans-Montana, and also held talks with other key stakeholders, including the diplomatic community, representatives of the EU and the international financial institutions supporting the process.

“At Crans-Montana, key elements required for a settlement emerged in a heightened and challenging environment. Assessing all aspects of the Conference on Cyprus will take time; both the challenges and opportunities it presented, as well as the contents of the diverse discussions held among the various participants. As per the recommendation of the secretary-general, the two sides are in a period of reflection.”

President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Monday that the minutes from the final part of the dinner at Crans-Montana would be released to restore the truth, which he said was distorted by claims made by Eide that Anastasiades may have squandered an opportunity offered unofficially by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

