Vessel in speedboat tragedy was unlicensed and badly maintained

July 26th, 2017 Cyprus 13 comments

Police were continuing investigations on Wednesday into the circumstances under which a speed-boat crashed into the rocks off Latchi, Paphos, on Monday night, killing one Chinese woman and critically injuring three others.

Aboard the boat were the woman, 32, along with a Chinese couple and their two children, who were in Cyprus on holiday, and the boat’s operator.

Damage to the speed-boat, which was found on Tuesday some seven nautical miles from Latchi port, suggests it had been traveling at excessive speed too close to the shore, according to investigators.

Chief boat inspector at the Ministry of Communication and Works Kyriacos Kofteros told state radio that the damage to the boat’s bow, which was completely destroyed, suggested impact at high speed, and that the operator must have violated the rule mandating that boats must remain at least 100 metres away from the shore at all times.

“If the boat had kept the minimum distance of 100 metres from the shore, the operator would have had the opportunity to react,” Kofteros said.

“The result of the impact suggests that the minimum-distance precaution was not taken, and the boat may have reached speeds up to 40 knots, which is excessive.”

In fact, Kofteros added, at a distance of 100 metres from the shore the maximum speed allowed is three knots.

Police believe the three people injured in the crash, who are currently hospitalised and unable to communicate, will be able to shed light into the circumstances of the accident once their condition improves.

So far, investigators have identified two main possibilities, one involving malfunction to the boat’s engine, which has been deemed unlikely due to the estimated velocity on impact, and the other a possible health-related incident suffered by the operator.

The latter scenario, however, can only be pursued further once the operator’s condition improves.

The operator, 50-year-old Minas Ioannou, as well as a 37-year-old Chinese man and his 11-year-old daughter, were seriously injured, while the man’s wife and 10-year-old were only lightly injured.

Meanwhile, investigators have also found that the boat was not licensed and its condition had not been inspected by the relevant state agencies since it was registered in 2012, while the state of its exterior suggests a complete lack of maintenance.

Kofteros told state radio that there are many problems that must be addressed with regard to the market of leisure speed-boats, which operate as floating taxis, not least of which is the need to ensure that they are handled only by authorised personnel.

  • LMS

    Happy to take peoples money for a boat trip but not willing to bother with registration, licensing or inspections. FOR FIVE YEARS!! Absolutely disgusting. It’s true when people say that in Cyprus, money comes before EVERYTHING. I hope the poor injured family make a full a speedy recovery and I hope whoever is responsible spends a long time in prison.

    • Philippos

      There will be a cover up. We can damage tourists but we cannot allow tourism to be damaged.

  • JS Gost

    WOW. The BS knows no bounds. The kill switch was not attached. FACT. The boat was not licensed or insured. FACT. Nobody on the boat was licensed to be in the boat commercially. FACT. Another cover up is imminent. Amazingly, it is alleged that the 11 year old daughter was driving this HIGH PERFORMANCE speed boat at the time of the accidentwhich will of course be covered up.
    As usual every blames the ether and nobody will be held accountable. The ‘opertator’ regardless of his medical problems caused by his arrogance and stupidity should be prosecuted for manslaughter at least. As a boat owner and Cypriot citizen who lives in the the law I will now be punished for the actions of idiots, who think of Euros above their own and others safety. No wonder the majority of the population see fraud, embezzlement and theft as acceptable as the victim is ‘anonymous’ and the sanctions as meaningless.

  • Barry White

    Hopefully, the operator’s assets from his house(s), cars and family bank accounts will be Chinese owned in the future. No other way to stamp out the total disregard for the law and human lives that this tragedy demonstrates.

  • mercman1952

    Now theres a surprise or in them other immortal words Surprise-Surprise !!
    RIP poor woman

  • Adele

    Shock Horror…Only Joking 🙃.

    • Monica

      It’s not funny, Adele !
      Roger is correct, no matter if it was in the south or the north.

      • Adele

        But can’t blame the North for everything, Or can you?

        • Monica

          Serious faults by a few (on both sides), Adele.

  • Athenian Owl

    Let me guess: Owned by one of Erdogan’s relatives? Or am I confusing it with the drug deal ship?

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      I understand this was likely operated by a (Geek speaking) Cypriot. I deplore everything Erdogan represents and for what he has done and is doing to Turkey, but trying to politicise a tragedy like this is equally deplorable.
      My thoughts are with the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery, and with the family and friends of the deceased lady – may she rest in peace.

      In my view any water craft offered for hire or reward and any paid driver thereof should be subject to licensing with compulsory annual examination of the craft at least once a year and with the capability of random inspections at any other time and the operators should be obliged to have insurance against third party(including property) and passenger/hiree’s injury or death. Any employed driver should be tested according a to proper scheme based on EG RYA boating qualifications with commercial endorsement, relevant to the type of craft.

      • Athenian Owl

        I am sorry. The Geeks did. You are right.

      • Cydee

        You are right. I – stupidly – thought that all boats used ‘for hire’ or by the leisure industry would be strictly regulated. As, I’m sure, do the tourists who take rides on them.
        Cyprus behind the times, again…

