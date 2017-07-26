Our View: Electioneering sees reintroduction of nonsensical CoLA

Labour Minister Zita Emilianidou has toned down the allowance

Nothing illustrates the cowardly populism of the government more than the decision to re-introduce the automatic indexing of wages, also known as CoLA, from the beginning of 2018. What is worse, it also has the support of the Chamber of Commerce and the employers’ federation Oev, which for years highlighted its negative effects on the economy’s competitiveness.

The measure was suspended after the economy’s collapse in 2013 in all sectors and we thought we had seen the end of it. CoLA was a mechanism that fuelled inflation as it pushed up wages without corresponding increases in productivity. It was a six-monthly pay rise at times when the cost of living index was rising over and above the annual pay increases, which was indefensible from an economics point of view as its only effect was inflationary.

The few developed countries in which wages were adjusted in line with the cost of living index scrapped the practice decades ago because of its inflationary nature so for many years Cyprus was the only country with this irrational measure because it was a ‘workers’ conquest’. It did not matter that it pushed up the cost of living, steadily eroded competitiveness and ensured the continuous increase of the public wage-bill. Nor does it seem to matter there is not a single economist that supports the measure. It is enough that ignorant union bosses have decreed it a blessing and no party would dare say a word against it.

The measure has been changed significantly by labour minister Zeta Emilianidou – 50 per cent of the rise in the cost of living index would be incorporated in wages every year (instead of every 6 months) on condition that there was growth in the second and third quarter of the previous year. It might not have much of an effect on wages so why have it anyway? This was the opportunity for the government to scrap it, citing the host of economic arguments against it. With presidential elections only seven months away and with Pasydy having already secured CoLA for civil servants from 2018 it was naïve to think the government would have taken a stand.

It sufficed to minimise its effect, thus satisfying the unions ahead of elections. As for the employers’ organisations, their complicity in the re-introduction of the measure was pathetic. Surely they could have cited the impending introduction of the national health scheme Gesy, which would automatically increase the wage costs of businesses by 2.5 per cent as a strong argument against CoLA. But it appears they are more concerned with helping the president’s bid for re-election than defending the interests not only of their members but also of the economy.

  • Athenian Owl

    One small bright spot in the Cypriot economy is the trade balance, but still much better effort is needed. The recent May 2016 performance is not encouraging at all. It shows a country that uses excessive consumption to grow its economy and that’s not good.

    “Cyprus trade deficit fell to EUR 409.3 million in May of 2017 from a EUR 924.7 million gap a year earlier. Exports jumped 69.3 percent to EUR 264.15 million, the highest gain in two years while imports slumped 37.7 percent to EUR 673.4 million. Balance of Trade in Cyprus averaged -192962.74 EUR Thousand from 1975 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 1931 EUR Thousand in May of 1976 and a record low of -924675 EUR Thousand in May of 2016.”

  • Athenian Owl

    “Cyprus recorded a Current Account deficit of 721.10 EUR Million in the first quarter of 2017. Current Account in Cyprus averaged -271.74 EUR Million from 2001 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 395.30 EUR Million in the third quarter of 2006 and a record low of -1541.40 EUR Million in the fourth quarter of 2007.”

    So, if you have a consumption based economy further restricting wage increases i.e. purchasing power might not be a very good idea.

    The other part that Cyprus needs to worry about is its GDP.

    “The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Cyprus was worth 19.80 billion US dollars in 2016. The GDP value of Cyprus represents 0.03 percent of the world economy. GDP in Cyprus averaged 10.99 USD Billion from 1975 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 27.84 USD Billion in 2008 and a record low of 0.49 USD Billion in 1975.”

    So it sounds like Cyprus lost a great chunck of its GDP during the eurozone nonsense period post 2014 and austerity policies are not a way to regain such lost GDP. By my calculations, if Cyprus were on a healthy path then the Cypriot GDP should have been almost double its current level. Adhering to the eurozone nonsense Cyprus lost a great deal and will continue to do so.

