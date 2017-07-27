Angelina Jolie was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy last year

The 42-year-old actress – who has six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her estranged husband Brad Pitt – was diagnosed with the condition, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis in the face, late last year.

Angelina managed to cure her condition – which caused one side of her face to droop – using acupuncture, and has said she didn’t treat the ailment for a long time because she was so focused on putting her family first.

She said: “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had. Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.”

The ‘By The Sea’ actress won’t stop putting her brood before her own health though, because she believes being so dedicated to her family is what “completes” her as a “woman”.

She said: “I actually feel like more of a woman because I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete.”

The ‘Maleficent’ star – who filed for divorced from Brad in September 2016 after a two-year marriage and 12-year romance – is making the most of becoming a single parent by working on becoming a “really good homemaker” and “reading bedtime stories” to her brood.

She added to the September issue of Vanity Fair magazine: “I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three.”