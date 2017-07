Police have arrested a 26-year-old resident of Limassol in connection with a case of attempted extortion.

A 35-year-old company director reported to Limassol police on Wednesday that on Tuesday and Wednesday an unknown person left messages on her phone threatening to harm her and her family unless she paid €50,000 in cash.

Investigations obtained evidence against a 26-year-old woman and a warrant was issued for her arrest, which followed.