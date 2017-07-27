Auditor-general urges interior ministry to build new offices fast

The audit office has suggested to the interior ministry that it would be better to start construction work on its own building as soon as possible rather than temporarily relocating its entire staff until the new establishment is completed, Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday that his ministry’s personnel need to be relocated from their current main building, which dates back to 1882 and is in need of repair and too small and energy-intensive.

Petrides said that even if the building were renovated it would not meet the needs of the interior ministry since it would not be able to accommodate more than 125 officials, while the ministry needs rooms for more than 200. At present, the various services of the interior ministry are located in seven different buildings. He also said that bidding procedures for renting suitable temporary premises would start soon, and that the existing building, when restored would be a historical gem for Nicosia and could also serve as a gallery.

But according to daily newspaper Phileleftheros, the audit office does not agree with the plan to relocate the ministry to another building until the new one is finished as it would not be cost-effective.

Deputy Head of the Interior Ministry Kypros Kyprianou last month sent a letter to the Head of the Central Housing Agency for State Services Alecos Michaelides, Phileleftheros said, asking to rent or purchase a new building for the interior ministry. According to Phileleftheros, the audit office replied that it does not agree with the move of the interior ministry to a new building and suggested the restoration of the colonial-era building instead, and at the same time for procedures to begin for the construction of a new building.

The audit office justified this by saying that renting a building or buying one – especially one big enough to house all interior ministry services – would cost a lot more than building one on state land.

“Our opinion concerning the general housing policy, is that the government must begin to gradually house state services in its own buildings given that it has land lying unutilised,” Michaelides told the Cyprus Mail.

The ministry’s initial idea, Michaelides said, was to rehouse the whole staff under one roof for three to four years until construction of the new building was completed.

“It would not be easy to find a building of around 6,500 to 7,000 square metres to house an entire ministry. That would mean that they would end up renting a building at a very high cost,” he said. He added that relocating the staff would also cause great confusion and cost in man-days.

“We told them, since they expressed the wish to construct their own building, to go ahead and do just that,” he said.

The ministry is now considering of rehousing temporarily around 100 people that work in the colonial-era building, instead of its entire staff, until a new building is constructed.

Michaelides said that his office is expecting to hear the ministry’s new suggestions.

According to an employee of the interior ministry who used to work at the colonial-era building, part of the roof looks as if it is about to collapse, and it is easy for birds to enter into the building through the roof.

“One day I walked into my office and found pigeons on my desk,” he said. He added that the ground-floor rooms used to be stables. “If you lift the floor, you still find hay underneath,” he added.

Petrides said on Wednesday that working conditions in the old colonial building are poor, with toilets outside the building, while the arrangement of offices means poor public access.

He added that structural problems include corrosion of the foundations and cracks in the western wing and problems with flooding. The building also has an asbestos roof.

The building cannot function as a modern office building, he said.