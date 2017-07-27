Bar review: Draught Bar & Grill, Limassol

The area around the medieval castle in Limassol is ideal for a night out, as it is surrounded by graphic little cafés and restaurants. In the midst of the restaurants and cafés lies the Carob Mill complex that offers a wide range of dinning and drinking choices, one of which is Draught Microbrewery. Branding itself the only microbrewery bar-restaurant in Cyprus, the place is tantalisingly alcoholic. It is seemingly impossible to resist the call of either the house brew, various other beers or a choice from the wide variety on the wine and cocktail lists.

Draught has a decadent Americana vibe where the epicentre is – apart from the dinner menu – the drinks, most notably its microbrewery appeal. Décor is kind of rugged and it’s dark and mysterious. And it is grown up.

The bar’s design is quite simple, without meaning that it is any less striking. Draught retains the Old Limassol character, as the walls do not try disguise the rock they are made of. With a fairly simple décor of wooden chairs and tables teamed with late nights and good music it offers a great experience.

The flavour of the month, or year, are those mastiha cocktails and bars have been quick to cash in on their rising popularity. So I took the chance to try one of the mastiha cocktails available here. I tried the Green Apple Fizz, mastiha combined with fresh green apple, fresh lime and apple juice. This refreshing cocktail, a great choice for the summer, perfectly combines the sourness of the green apple with the sweet, bitter taste of the mastiha to create an unparalleled burst of flavour. But with lots more to choose from, you will never be wanting for options. The cocktails are also beautifully served – each one is served in a different glass.

However, cocktails are not the only thing to attract. With a great bar list, you can try a selection of several imported beers or the micro brewed beer from Draught itself.

Draught offers something special for those warm summer nights. Tables are set next to the Medieval Castle, and you have the opportunity to enjoy your drinks in one of the most graphic settings in Limassol. All in all, Draught offers a unique range of drinks at affordable prices, something that is increasingly hard to come by. The restaurant meets all tastes: a relaxing atmosphere with excellent music makes it an exceptional experience.

Draught Bar

Where: Lanitis Carob Mill Complex, Vasilissis Street, Limassol

When: 12 pm – 2 am

Contact: 25 820470