Brexit will signal the end of free movement of people

Freedom of movement of people between Britain and the European Union when Britain withdraws from the bloc will end, immigration minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

Lewis said a new immigration system would be in place by the time Britain left the EU in March 2019.

“Once we have left the EU, this government will apply its own immigration rules and requirements that will meet the needs of UK businesses, but also of wider society,” Interior Minister Amber Rudd said in an article in the Financial Times.

“I also want to reassure businesses and EU nationals that we will ensure there is no ‘cliff edge’ once we leave the bloc,” Rudd said.

