July 27th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 44 comments

Cyprus settlement must be based on European principles

A settlement of the Cyprus problem must be based on European principles because they afford the best prospects for lasting peace and prosperity, Commission President Jan Claude Juncker said in a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades.

“The EU provides a strong framework through which the historical bonds between the two communities must be strengthened further,” the letter said. “Any solution to the Cyprus problem should be a European solution because the EU affords the best prospects for a lasting peace and prosperity for the two communities and the country, but also for stability in the region.”

According to the presidency, the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to support Cyprus during the process.

As the talks stalled earlier this month, President Nicos Anastasiades launched a very public attack against the UN, specifically special adviser Espen Barth Eide whom he accused of lying.

Anastasiades strongly rejected claims made by Eide that he may have squandered an opportunity offered unofficially by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The president had announced he would be making the minutes of the talks public to prove his point, but on Wednesday he backpedalled citing an appeal from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

At the same time, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci announced on Wednesday that a decision had been made to allow Maronites to return to all their villages in the north of the island.

Akinci’s office said it work will be carried out to allow access to Maronite and mixed villages where Maronites and Turkish Cypriots used to live together.

Ayia Marina, Asomatos, and Karpasha are the three Maronite villages controlled by the Turkish military since 1974.

Ayia Marina and Asomatos are currently off limits, while Karpasha is also under military control but residents are allowed to live there.

The fourth Maronite village, Kormakitis, has no such status, and it is far easier for its residents to resettle there if they wish.

Turkish daily newspaper Milliyet reported that the move was a rehearsal for the opening of the fenced-off town of Varosha under Turkish Cypriot rule.

An unnamed source quoted by the paper said opening the three villages was the first step.

“We will see what we have to face with the return procedure at the villages and we will have experience. Opening the three villages would serve as preparation for opening Varosha,” the source said.

Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday that Varosha would be opened to 16,000 people.

The town was abandoned by its inhabitants in August 1974 ahead of the advancing Turkish army.

It was subsequently fenced-off and access was barred except for Turkish military and United Nations personnel.

UN Security Council Resolution 550 of 1984 called for Varosha to be handed over to the administration of the United Nations and resettled by the inhabitants who were forced out.

  • Quasimodo

    European principles and Turkey in the same sentence. You can’t make this stuff up, you just can’t

  • Parthenon

    Sanctions must be imposed on Turkey by the EU and the border must be closed!

    • HighTide

      Why do you publicly dream? Firstly, Turkey is not at fault, and secondly, if you think the EU will “punish” a major business partner of 80 million in favour or an unimportant tiny half island, you are really naive.
      A closure of borders in Cyprus requires EU approval. Forget it.

      • Mong Hlop

        there is no boarder in CY to be opened or closed moron – it is merely an internal decision of ROC

        • HighTide

          Another one who does not know his own situation. What a shame! South Cyprus signed an agreement with the EU when obtaining membership, to keep the border open for EU nationals and Cypriots. Any change requires EU approval, my dear fool!

  • Muffin the Mule

    Some, may be missing the point of Junker’s comment.

    • Monica

      Which point of that drunk’s comments have we missed then ?

    • I’llbeback

      Explain please.

    • I’llbeback

      Are the together or in competion?

  • The True Cypriot

    The EU juggernauts are spewing our diesel fumes.

    It’s deflecting the spat with the UN

  • HighTide

    European “principles” are negotiable.

    • Vlora

      Very true.

    • Pc

      Within Europe, yes. But between Europe and outsiders, hardly. Witness the ECJ’s ruling yesterday about the exchange of information between the EU and Canada on air travellers.

      • HighTide

        Not so. The EU screwed up Cyprus’ membership in the first place when it should not have accepted a divided country into its fold. This is but one example of how unpredictable the Union is. Furthermore, the EU does not speak with one voice in external matters. Only part of EU member states recognized the state of Kosovo.

    • Mong Hlop

      one cannot expect those of islamic sultanate central asian culture to comprehend what the EU is about…

      • HighTide

        You know of course, it’s a group of countries that rescued you from bankruptcy.

  • KS

    ” Whoever comes too late punishes life ! ”

    (Germany 1989, Michail Gorbatschow)

  • Mist

    Huge running news article on live Sky news UK about turtles and beaches. They appear to be doing a good job it in the North of the island with conservation.

    • Monica

      They have been saving turtles in the south of Cyprus, for many years (especially at Lara Beach).
      So, the north are only on ‘catch up’ mode !

      • HighTide

        This has been ongoing in North Cyprus since decades. Not a southern invention.

        • Monica

          The south cannot ‘intervene’ …. because the north is illegally occupied.

          • HighTide

            The “illegally occupied” North Cyprus was equally represented in settlement talks with the likes of your “statesmen” and with UN participation. No law exists that can change this position. The TRNC is legal and will not go away. Food for thought, LOL!

            • Mong Hlop

              the monkey enclave lives on

              • HighTide

                Your home?

                • Vlora

                  Indeed😄

              • Muffin the Mule

                Yep, I detect your politics by this one retort

            • Quasimodo

              We’re convinced, say no more

              • HighTide

                No need for that, it’s irrelevant.

            • Tas

              who legalized the TRNC and who accepted?

              • HighTide

                Self declared statehood, such as the case of the TRNC, is perfectly legal under international law. You are confusing this with recognition which is a different matter.

                • Vlora

                  All this group is utterly confused

                  • HighTide

                    Not confused, – ignorant, uneducated and plain dumb.

                    • Vlora

                      Thank you fir correcting me. Yes, ignorance because of absence of modern
                      education.

              • Vlora

                Taiwan never asked you to legalize her country😆.

          • Vlora

            North is an equal partner in negotiations and these negotiations are supervised by UN and co-operated by EU. If it was illegal, this equal status was impossible for TCs. You have a biased mind and no research.

        • Monica

          Nor a northern invention. ….. It has been happening in many countries throughout the world !

          • Bondoboxi

            Sure but the FACT is they have been doing a great job in the north with the turtles for years now. And please dont politicise these wonderful creatures. They have nothing to do with those other failed creatures called politicians.

            • Monica

              Then, don’t try to promote the north as a little angel …. when many countries have been saving turtles for much longer than they have.
              As I said … The north is only on ‘catch-up’ mode.
              It has nothing to do with politics … but a lot to do with decent ethics !

        • I’llbeback

          Yes I don’t think turtle soup is a Cypriot delacy. It is quite popular in Asia though i think.

  • Monica

    So the Turks open a derelict area to a minority ethnicity …. so they can be seen to look amenable.
    The EU do not want to upset the Turks because of access to the oil pipeline, in exchange for providing them with armaments.
    Money talks ?

    • Disruptive

      Always.

    • Barry White

      More than talk, Monica, it positively sings:

      Cabaret:

      “Money makes the world go around
      The world go around
      The world go around
      Money makes the world go around
      It makes the world go ’round.

      A mark, a yen, a buck, or a pound
      A buck or a pound
      A buck or a pound
      Is all that makes the world go around,
      That clinking clanking sound
      Can make the world go ’round.”

    • Muffin the Mule

      Access to the pipeline is likely to go via Turkey. The EU does not provide armaments. Individual states may do. The EU currently upsets Turkey by saying they are further away from meeting EU criteria than ever.
      But then, realities escape people…

      • Monica

        The EU already get fuel, via the existing Turkish pipeline !
        Turkey upsets the EU, by it’s denial of human rights !
        That is reality !!!!

