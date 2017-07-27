Fire raging near Paphos

A fire is raging out of control in an inaccessible area near Paphos, fire services said on Thursday.

The blaze started in the Yiolou – Theletras – Kathikas area at around 2.30pm.

The Paphos fire services took immediate action and are battling the fire with the help of seven fire trucks, two vehicles from the forest department, two police helicopters and two aircraft from the forest department.

Residents of the surrounding communities are also helping.

According to the fire services, extinguishing the fire is difficult because of the inaccessibility of the terrain.