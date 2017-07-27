Fire raging near Paphos

July 27th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

The fire is is difficult to reach

A fire is raging out of control in an inaccessible area near Paphos, fire services said on Thursday.

The blaze started in the Yiolou – Theletras – Kathikas area at around 2.30pm.

The Paphos fire services took immediate action and are battling the fire with the help of seven fire trucks, two vehicles from the forest department, two police helicopters and two aircraft from the forest department.

Residents of the surrounding communities are also helping.

According to the fire services, extinguishing the fire is difficult because of the inaccessibility of the terrain.

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    I have friends living in Theletra I so hope they will be safe as well as all the firefighters and others in the area,

  • SuzieQ

    This explains all the aerial activity over my house. Good luck brave firefighters !

  • Roof Tile

    Fire fighters the world over should be amongst the top paid public employees. Their bravery and dedication is immeasurable, but they are so often overlooked when the fat cats dole out the rewards.

