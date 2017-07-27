G/Cs don’t mind troops, guarantees as long as they are not Turkish

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides sought to clarify on Thursday that the Greek Cypriot side only opposed maintaining Turkish troops and Turkish guarantees after a solution, and was not pushing for zero troops and guarantees, as was being suggested by the other side.

“Our position is zero Turkish troops and zero Turkish guarantees,” he said in a lunchtime interview with state broadcaster CyBC.

He added that the Greek Cypriot side would not oppose UN or EU guarantees.

The foreign minister said the Greek Cypriots wanted a timeframe for the gradual withdrawal of Turkish troops aside of UNFICYP staying for a few years post-solution and a multinational police force.

“Our position is zero Turkish troops not zero troops,” he said. “Let us not fall into the trap of Turkish propaganda.”