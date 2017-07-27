G/Cs don’t mind troops, guarantees as long as they are not Turkish

July 27th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 4 comments

G/Cs don’t mind troops, guarantees as long as they are not Turkish

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides,

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides sought to clarify on Thursday that the Greek Cypriot side only opposed maintaining Turkish troops and Turkish guarantees after a solution, and was not pushing for zero troops and guarantees, as was being suggested by the other side.

“Our position is zero Turkish troops and zero Turkish guarantees,” he said in a lunchtime interview with state broadcaster CyBC.

He added that the Greek Cypriot side would not oppose UN or EU guarantees.

The foreign minister said the Greek Cypriots wanted a timeframe for the gradual withdrawal of Turkish troops aside of UNFICYP staying for a few years post-solution and a multinational police force.

“Our position is zero Turkish troops not zero troops,” he said. “Let us not fall into the trap of Turkish propaganda.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Disruptive

    Oh, it took them two weeks to come up with cover up for Anastadiades’ ‘zero troops, zero guarantee’ tantrum that killed the talks in Switzerland. Pathetic.

    • No_Name12

      To be fair this has been proposed over a year ago by the GC side.

      • Disruptive

        Why it was not proposed at Crans Montana?

        • No_Name12

          Was it? Was it not? I dont trust any reports. Everyone blames everyone else and we get little actual information on what happened.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close