Government scathing over move to open up Maronite villages

July 27th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 39 comments

Government scathing over move to open up Maronite villages

Renovation on the Maronite Holy Cross church in Karpasha was renovated under the auspices of the bicommunal cultural heritage committee in April

THE Turkish army’s decision to allow Maronites to return to their villages in the north is part of Turkey’s plan to ensure that such villages are not placed under Greek Cypriot administration after a solution and will create discord among refugees, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

The government’s negative reaction followed Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s announcement earlier in the day that the villages would be opened up for settlement by their former inhabitants.

Akinci’s office said it would work with other civil and military authorities together with the Turkish ‘embassy’ in the north to coordinate works which will allow access to Maronite and mixed villages where Maronites and Turkish Cypriots used to live together. Authorities will work together to make the arrangements and draw up a roadmap for the decision to be realised fairly soon, the announcement said.

Ayia Marina, Asomatos and Karpasha are the three Maronite villages controlled by the Turkish military since 1974. Ayia Marina and Asomatos are currently totally off limits, while Karpasha is also under military control but residents are allowed to live there. The fourth Maronite village, Kormakitis, has no such status, and it is far easier for its residents to resettle there if they wish.

Maronites, along with Armenians, and Latins (Catholics) are considered religious groups, part of the Greek Cypriot community. Following the 1974 invasion, Maronites coming from these four villages opted to remain there as enclaved persons, though this was not allowed for Ayia Marina and Asomatos.

Christodoulides dismissed the move, saying it was nothing but a step in implementing Turkey’s plans, “part of which was the cause of the impasse (reached at the settlement talks held in Switzerland) in Crans-Montana”.

The aim, he said, is “the perpetuation of the unacceptable status quo caused by the Turkish invasion of 1974”, and an attempt to provoke discord among the refugees.

He added that it was also part of enforcing the Turkish position, expressed at the negotiations, that the Maronite villages would not be placed under the administration of the Greek Cypriot constituent state after a settlement.

“We call on Turkey to leave aside any communication games and to work constructively, and away from extreme and anachronistic positions, to put an end to the occupation and for reunification of our country,” Christodoulides said.

At the moment, around 200 Maronites, mostly pensioners, live in Kormakitis and Karpasha, of which 100 resettled there recently following a new support scheme announced by the Republic of Cyprus to encourage the enclaved to return to their villages in the north.

Wednesday’s announcement follows media reports earlier in the week that the authorities in the north would also allow the return of 16,000 refugees to the fenced city of Varosha in Famagusta plus 4,000 to Ayia Marina, Asomatos and Karpasha.

Media reports had said that this was one of the new unilateral steps Turkish Cypriots have begun planning following the collapse of the talks in Switzerland earlier in the month. Turkey said that it would seek another way on the Cyprus issue outside the parameters of the UN, speaking of a plan B.

According to the former parliamentary representative for the Maronites, Antonis Hadjiroussos, Wednesday’s announcement is a positive move, but he warned that the initial excitement might be followed by disappointment, as it would take a lot of money to rebuild the destroyed homes and construct infrastructure necessary for the day-to-day operation of the villages.

“It is a good move under the pre-condition that it will be supported by the Republic of Cyprus. If there is no support by the government or the EU, it will not be viable. There are no houses, no schools, no roads, or any other infrastructure,” Hadjiroussos told the Cyprus Mail.

He said that around 4,000 people come from the four villages – 1,800 from Kormakitis, 400 from Karpasha, and around 1,500 from Asomatos and Ayia Marina.

But according to Maro Emmanuel, member of the bi-communal initiative for the resettlement of Ayia Marina – which was a mixed Maronite and Turkish Cypriot village – there are several people who said that they are ready to go back, even if they have to sleep in tents or caravans.

Vasilou (left) meeting her fellow villager and relative Turkish Cypriot Zeba Kayia some fifty years after they last saw each other in 1963

She also said that the struggle to resettle the village was sparked by the wish of a now 104-year-old woman, Vasilou, who is from Ayia Marina but now lives in Kotsiatis.

“She wants to go back to her village, to be buried there when she dies,” Emmanuel told the Cyprus Mail. Prompted by her dream, her son organised meetings on the issue and this led to the beginning of a struggle for the resettlement of Ayia Marina.

“This is something which, as a group, we have been asking for 20 years now,” Emmanuel said. She also explained how important the ties between a place and a community are, as, according to the findings of a conference last year, the Maronite community in Cyprus is on the verge of extinction, as they are scattered all over the island now and their identity is gradually fading away.

“This was one of our arguments, it is a way of keeping the community (from extinction),” she said.

She admitted that resettling the village would not be easy, as people have built their lives elsewhere, and they would also need a lot of money to rebuild their houses, but that the fact that the village is close to Nicosia helps.

Emmanuel said that initially those who choose to go back to Ayia Marina would have to rely heavily on the neighbouring village of Skylloura for supplies and services.

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Paranam Kid

    Another confirmation, for those who needed one, that Anastasiades was NOT sincere in its negotiations with Akıncı, because whatever gesture of goodwill is made is interpreted negatively.

    So, the big deal was the Turkish troops. After effectively inviting them in in the 1st place in 1974, Anastasiades preferred to keep those 40 000 on the island rather than reduce them to a token number of 650. That did not make sense as long as one believed in the man’s sincerity. But these latest comments from that “winning” team unequivocally confirm that there never was any sincerity, but the GCs keep whining about the split island. Bunch of clowns, if ever there was one.

  • mike nico

    Dont you just love it, the Maronites will have a EU passport enjoy all the benefits, have their culture intact and history whiles the Tc will be banished to the History books , another nail in the TCs coffin by Mr Erdogan. Hope you are very happy.

  • Benny bumble

    And first ones there will be Mr A and babydop, to open a law shop, under what ever names they choose to use. money money money.

  • The True Cypriot

    A good move – the GCs are doing zilch. other than accusing everyone else [even the UN].

    Offering people a chance to return, including 16.000 GCs to Maras is a great idea.

    Well done Akinci, you have played a blinder.

    • mike nico

      Well enjoy it while it lasts, Least the Maronites will have their pure indentity intacted whiles hardly no true Turkish Cypriot have theirs, the Maronites will enjoy their village have their EU passport all the benefits of the EU and enjoy the hospitals and life of the south. Something that Turks will not have.

      Good Luck to the Maronites , It seems that Turkey will be given them a great deal whiles none to the Tc in last 43 years 🙂

  • NICKDAVIS844

    Turkish logic is that the occupied area designated to be eventually returned to the ROC should now under plan A of the invader be under the pseudo TRNC control until the old age pensioners die and their land is bought for pittance by Turkey for more of her settlers. Ejevit was asked by his army chiefs what he wanted to do with Varosia left deserted by terrified owners as it was not pre-planned to be occupied and his answer was that it must be included in the plans but used as bargaining condition before being returned to the ROC.

    • The True Cypriot

      You stay where you are – we will continue to do what we can to promote peace.

      • mike nico

        Yet again the true Turkish Cypriots has been stab in the back, whiles pretending an invasion to protect then soon after Turkey floods the North with Anatolians and Settlers ,which has caused a major turn around to the population, effectively cleansing the TC’s onto a Anatolian Turk, now on top of that the Maronites will have a better deal as most hold a EU passports will enjoy all the benefits of the south and have all the provisions of the south.
        whiles the True Tc have none.

  • GeorgeS

    in the Cyprob world of game playing, this is a nice move by the TRNC, government cant complain, they got outplayed here.

    • Mong Hlop

      yeah sure the puppet monkey enclave made the decision… you are deluded

      • The True Cypriot

        more racism

      • GeorgeS

        point is the government got outplayed, nothing delusional there

  • Disruptive

    Poor people, being used as puppets in this political theater, from both sides.

  • Dynosavros

    What does it mean “under Turkish Cypriots” authority.Does this mean occupied areas regime Ids and papers? If this is the case then forget it -at least for G/cs

    • Pc

      Yes. That is what it would mean.

  • Barry White

    A recycled headline seems appropriate: ‘ Prez Nik and the Elite caught driving without a licence and insurance.’

  • Gui Jun An

    This move by the TRNC is aimed at alienating ‘certain’ refugees from the republic. Plan B is en marche while republic politicians fight aimlessly among themselves. Until and unless the republic display a united front, the TRNC will chip away at Republic’s disingenuous claims seeking a settlement.

  • Geoffreys

    I wonder why the “Government spokesman” didn’t comment on the offer to allow 16,000 Greek Cypriot refuges back to their homes in the fenced off area of Varosha?

    • Benny bumble

      Because he knows most of them would go. To good of a chance to miss. Plus if they wait for our side to do anything, they never will get there homes back.

    • The True Cypriot

      They are being found out and exposed.

      I have been saying for YEARS that these “talks” are being used but the GCs to maintain the status quo, unless we capitulate 100%.

      The GCs have nothing to lose under that strategy. If they reject any peace moves [Annan Plan, Switzerland 2017], they simply go back, demand another UN envoy and the saga has rolled on 40 odd years in that way.

      This changes it a little, because the TCs are offered a “return or else” option in this limited way for the Maronites and 16,000 from Maras – those who return will live under our government, or they an choose to sell, or they choose to do nothing.

      In simple words, those receiving this offer have choice, whereas our only option is to go and live under GCs, or nothing else.

      A very clever and genuine move, though as we are seeing the GCs are already whining about it.

      I personally would like to see Maras regenerated and people from all over Cyprus could be involved in that, with the original refugees given the option to return or sell up. BUT, the new Maras will be under our control.

      The GCs have had many chances on the Maras, but their “all or nothing” policy is about to reap for them what they have sown.

      We will now see months of further games by the GC parties and if I were Akinci, I would make it very clear that these generous offers are strictly time limited.

      “join us or goodbye” – that is our message.

  • eren

    great move by the TC authorities. opening maras and allowing 16,000 people to move back in will allow the area to flourish.. and if people choose not to move back, they will receive compensation or their properties will be sold after a year.
    if the GCs continue to drag their feet, they will lose it all.

    • geecee

      Would they have to live under the umbrella of Erdogan’s puppet state? You have to realise that despite of how good it may sound like, people might be a bit hesitant to live in a satellite state of someone who throws people with different opinions so easily in jail

      • eren

        what an absolute minded thing to say. you know nothing about the TC people

        • Arty

          Of course we don’t, you was only dumped here 447 years ago.

          • Yani

            grow up

            • The True Cypriot

              He is grown up – these are his views.

              He keeps making them here and it is very destructive.

          • The True Cypriot

            That is all you have left – nasty racist slurs and vile outdated views.

            Keep it going – I want your views exposed from what they are.

            • Arty

              Facts are not racist slurs, nor are they outdated.

          • Benny bumble

            Thank you once again for your daily history lesson. But can we please move on. its 2017 now.

            • The True Cypriot

              He is a nasty racist.

              I would like to see sensible GCs slap him down.

            • Arty

              No. I have to remind the Turks that they are not the victims.

              • Frustrated

                ALL Cypriots are victims.

                Whatever cause you espouse, you’re an utter disgrace to it.

        • geecee

          What did i say that is wrong? Is trnc not a satellite and fully dependent state of Turkey’s? Didn’t erdogan throw tcs in jail recently for opposing him? Please do explain which bits of my argument are wrong

    • Arty

      Its racist.

      • Frustrated

        Ah yes. Your favourite word rears it ugly head yet again with not a reason in sight to justify its use. You need to enrol on an English language course.

        • Pc

          Do you know whether there were Greek Cypriots living in these villages? And have they been invited to move back?

          • Frustrated

            My Maronite friends have told me that only Maronites lived there.

      • The True Cypriot

        Its a step.

        16.000 GCs can return to Maras.

        • Arty

          Is not erdogans land to give.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close