‘Grounds for corporate manslaughter’ over tower blaze

British police have said there are grounds for corporate manslaughter charges over the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people last month, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds for considering charges against them.

The BBC cited a letter from London police to residents of the tower block. Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

