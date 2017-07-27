Hearts of Gold Cyprus celebrates ten years

PAPHOS’ tenth annual Hearts of Gold Awards will be a special celebration of a decade of the philanthropic awards which recognise exceptional children and adults in the community, organisers said on Wednesday.

The non-profit organisation has issued a call for sponsors and volunteers for this year’s awards.

“We are planning an extra special and exciting event this year and we would like to thank our partners for their continued support. We would like any interested sponsors of volunteers to come forward as soon as possible,” a spokesman told the Cyprus Mail.

The annual celebrations, which are supported by the municipality of Paphos, have gained in popularity over the years and last year patron of the awards, Marios Ioannou Ilia, announced that they would go island wide this year.

“Until now, the awards have been open to people in the district of Paphos, but in honour of our 10-year celebrations, we will accept nominations from all over Cyprus and are really looking forward to hearing about all of the special children and people living in other towns and communities,” he said.

The Hearts of Gold Award Cyprus is a way of acknowledging and thanking children and adults who are extra special in some way. The public nominates people each year who they feel are deserving, and the winners are chosen by a panel of judges. The British High Commissioner, Matthew Kidd, will be a guest judge at this year’s event.

There are four main awards in the 2017 programme which all recognise those who have shown tremendous courage, strength and determination, or worked tirelessly within the community or for charities, overcome tragedies with a smile or have simply been a great help and support to neighbours and friends.

The winner of the adult and junior Heart of Gold Award will receive a 10-year commemorative solid gold pin, hand crafted by Aphrodite Jewellers, a certificate, a bouquet of flowers and gift bags.

The adult winner will also receive a weekend stay and dinner at a five star luxury hotel.

Although the awards are now island wide, the event will remain in Paphos.

“It’s important that we keep the event in Paphos as the community here was the inspiration for these awards and it’s where it all began,” said Ilia.

Nominations for the awards will open in September.

For further information: [email protected]

www.heartsofgoldcyprus.com